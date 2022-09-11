Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Protesters in New Milford, Danbury focus on abortion after Roe v. Wade. But they’re on different sides.
NEW MILFORD — Last spring, when town resident Jackie Eaton heard that the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion would be overturned, she said she decided to take action — and to keep it going. “When I reached out to my network, I go, ‘Let’s meet...
NewsTimes
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
NewsTimes
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
NewsTimes
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
NewsTimes
Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store
WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
NewsTimes
Sparrow Pizza brings thin-crust bar pies to West Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-four years ago, Adam Greenberg was a teenager working for West Hartford restaurateur Billy Grant at his eponymous restaurant on Farmington Avenue. Today, after more than two decades of culinary experience (and racking up several "Chopped" wins) he's back in the same space.
NewsTimes
Battles in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial point to deeper conflict
WATERBURY — Attorney clashes during the first day of the Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial to determine defamation damages Jones must pay an FBI agent and eight families who lost loved ones in the school shooting indicated how far both sides will go to win the jury’s confidence.
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
The Archive, Bridgeport’s retro movie and music store, bringing VHS and vinyl to Colorado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Archive is a Bridgeport retail staple for cult cinema and vintage vinyl, selling everything from VHS tapes and Blu-ray discs to vintage movie posters and action figures. Despite existing in the age of streaming, the popularity of physical media is pushing the boutique film store to open up its second storefront in Aurora, Colo.
NewsTimes
Chef Jacques Pépin to be honored at Greenwich Wine + Food gala: "It's very rewarding"
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jacques Pépin laughed good-naturedly as he reflected on an upcoming event to celebrate his lifetime of culinary achievement. "It's very rewarding in many ways," said the renowned French chef, who has made Madison his home for 46 years....
NewsTimes
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
NewsTimes
Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity
SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
NewsTimes
Revisions to Danbury’s charter are back on the table after three-year hiatus
DANBURY — The city is taking another stab at updating its governing document after a three-year hiatus. The effort, which had been stalled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will restart from the beginning because there have been changes in administrations and City Council leadership since it initially began.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
NewsTimes
FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
