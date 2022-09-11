ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

NewsTimes

Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay

MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
WILLINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store

WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok

After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Sparrow Pizza brings thin-crust bar pies to West Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-four years ago, Adam Greenberg was a teenager working for West Hartford restaurateur Billy Grant at his eponymous restaurant on Farmington Avenue. Today, after more than two decades of culinary experience (and racking up several "Chopped" wins) he's back in the same space.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Battles in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial point to deeper conflict

WATERBURY — Attorney clashes during the first day of the Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial to determine defamation damages Jones must pay an FBI agent and eight families who lost loved ones in the school shooting indicated how far both sides will go to win the jury’s confidence.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated

A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

The Archive, Bridgeport’s retro movie and music store, bringing VHS and vinyl to Colorado

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Archive is a Bridgeport retail staple for cult cinema and vintage vinyl, selling everything from VHS tapes and Blu-ray discs to vintage movie posters and action figures. Despite existing in the age of streaming, the popularity of physical media is pushing the boutique film store to open up its second storefront in Aurora, Colo.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity

SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Revisions to Danbury’s charter are back on the table after three-year hiatus

DANBURY — The city is taking another stab at updating its governing document after a three-year hiatus. The effort, which had been stalled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will restart from the beginning because there have been changes in administrations and City Council leadership since it initially began.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
NEW CANAAN, CT

