Bronx, NY

PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal

Facing mounting repair costs, seven Brooklyn and Harlem churches put their faith in New York developer Moujan Vahdat to buy their sites and build projects that included space to worship. Then word broke that the deals were rigged. Vahdat paid a few AME church leaders, unbeknownst to congregants, so he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn receives first Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn received its first Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)—making it the only hospital in Brooklyn with this designation. With this news, all of NYU Langone's inpatient facilities are now Magnet® certified, considered the gold standard for nursing. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the United States have achieved ANCC Magnet® recognition status. The ANCC identified and granted 1 exemplar to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn for its high rate of professional registered nurses holding a bachelor's degree or higher at 90.5 percent of nurses.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Vanessa Gibson
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cardi B visits her old Bronx middle school, donates $100K

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rapper Cardi B paid a visit to her former middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday and she had a big surprise for students and staff. The Bronx native spoke to students at I.S. 232 – The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights. She gave an inspirational speech about […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom

The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News Break
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
MANHATTAN, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
BROOKLYN, NY

