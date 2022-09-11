Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Kate Middleton's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Hint At Her Level Of Grief
The royal family's most senior women have been in the spotlight following the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne has been making history and winning hearts with her public displays of affection for her mother. Not only did Princess Anne accompany Queen Elizabeth's casket as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Abbey, she was seen curtsying to her mother one final time while they were in Scotland.
Meghan Markle's Facial Expression At The Queen's Procession Has Twitter Upset
Today, followed by a procession of the royal family, the Queen's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral will take place on September 19 (via BBC and Bloomberg). The looks on the faces of the long-serving monarch's closest relatives, including Prince Andrew, not in his military uniform, was heartbreaking, with King Charles looking exhausted. And why wouldn't he? Since losing his mother last week, the new sovereign has endured a full schedule of events that will lead up to saying a final goodbye to the Queen.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's PDA At The Queen's Procession Has The Internet Divided
It's no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines again. The couple has been under a microscope since they landed in London on September 4. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, however, the couple is in the U.K. until September 19. The queen's death is a tragic moment for the royal family, but it's extra stressful for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was attacked so severely by the British media that she considered self-harm, she revealed to Oprah Winfrey. Naturally, the California couple leans on each other during the events to honor the queen. Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his American wife are more expressive than the rest of Harry's family. Cue the haters.
King Charles' Alleged List Of Daily Demands Has Been Revealed And It's Raising Eyebrows
King Charles III — who has undergone a transformation over the years — has developed a certain reputation. According to Newsweek, his popular stance among the British public quickly declined after his divorce from the beloved Princess Diana. Since then, his likability has wavered. As recently as 2022, though, about 57% of Brits believed that King Charles would make a good leader. However, his son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, received a higher percentage in the polls — around 77%.
Why Joe Biden Might Be Getting Special Treatment At The Queen's Funeral
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022, will look like a who's who of world dignitaries. In addition to the leaders of British Commonwealth nations such as Canada and Australia, other notable mourners will include the presidents of France, Germany, and Italy, the monarchs of Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan (per People). As is proper, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be traveling to London to pay their respects to a monarch who was always a great friend to America. Jill Biden recently shared one of her fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth with NBC's "Today," recalling that the queen openly shared her thoughts about her beloved Prince Philip, who had died just a few months earlier.
King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff
Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.
Why Royal Fans Are Concerned About Prince Harry
King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.
William And Harry Don't Hold Back Their Grief At Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Tragically, this is not the first time Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, now Prince of Wales, have been photographed in a funeral procession for a loved one. The pictures of Harry and William following the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral procession became instantly famous because of the heartbreak so clearly captured on the two boys' faces. And the brothers scarcely appeared less emotional in the photos from the funeral procession for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Who Is The First Person To See The Queen Lying In State?
Mourners have been lining up outside Westminster Abbey since Monday (September 13) waiting for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died on September 8 in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. She finished her final departure from Balmoral to Westminster on Wednesday (September 14) where she'll lie in state until 6:30 am BST on September 19, the morning of her funeral, per Metro News.
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
Why We May Never Know Queen Elizabeth's Cause Of Death
On the morning of September 8, signs that things were awry regarding Queen Elizabeth II's health began at 11 a.m. GMT when senior minister Nadim Zahawi exited the House of Commons and returned to pass a note to Prime Minister Liz Truss (via NDTV). At 12.32 p.m., a statement was issued by Buckingham Palace confirming that doctors were "concerned" for the queen and that she'd been advised to "remain under medical supervision" at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds
In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
A Petition About The Queen Is Gaining Momentum Among Britons
There is no denying the impact Queen Elizabeth II had on the people of the United Kingdom. Serving as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, she was on the throne for 70 years (via The Wall Street Journal). Aside from leading the U.K., she was also in charge of 14 countries, as well as the head of a Commonwealth that contains 54 countries. She served a total of over 2 billion people combined.
Queen Elizabeth Was Never The Same After Prince Philip Died
The loss of Prince Philip in April 2021 hit no one harder than Queen Elizabeth, his wife of over 70 years. As much as the two were decades-long companions who loved one another and raised four children, they had a unique relationship that appeared to work for the two of them. As Town & Country wrote in April 2022, the pair would live apart throughout their marriage, and they often engaged in interests that weren't shared by the other. This followed the marriage advice that Philip himself later gave to a member of Queen Elizabeth's staff. As told to royal author Tina Brown, Philip was in his 90s when he asked, "Do you want some marriage advice? Spend enough time apart, and make sure you don't have all the same interests."
The Queen's Pallbearers Have Twitter Saying The Same Thing
The procession that transported the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where it will lie in state, was one of somber respect. The casket was carried into the building by military pallbearers who took careful, measured, choreographed steps (via USA Today). The task assigned to these pallbearers was not an easy one, as not only were the eyes of the world upon them as they did their very best to honor their late queen, but the casket itself is made of English Oak, lined with lead, and weighs around 500 pounds (via Daily Mail).
The View Co-Hosts Defend Meghan Markle After Joy Behar's Slam
Following the death of beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's immediate plans have changed, with the celebrity couple confirmed to be staying on in Britain until the royal mourning period is over, per Express. Fans were cheering when the Sussexes reunited with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine Middleton, to greet mourners at Windsor Castle.
