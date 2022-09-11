MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department. The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO