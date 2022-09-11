ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades

There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Miami police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired over job improprieties

MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.  The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to  keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Proposal to build homes for homeless in Virginia Key falls under scrutiny, again

MIAMI - The proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless on historic Virginia Key is falling under scrutiny yet again.  On Tuesday, City of Miami Commissioners held a discussion on the topic and dozens of people shared their opinions. The majority of people CBS4 heard from are opposed to the idea.About a dozen protestors gathered outside of Miami City Hall."Say no to Virginia Key! Say no to Virginia Key!"The message they're chanting comes with different reasons."This looks like deliberate apathy and smells of corruption," says one man.Some fearing the future for those experiencing homelessness."They will be five miles from...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Terror Attacks#Americans
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired

A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
MARATHON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman’s penalty trial: Uproar in court as defense rests without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
PARKLAND, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Allegro Senior Living Introduces Premier Lifestyle-Driven Community for Florida Seniors in Prime Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Allegro Senior Living, a premier senior living operator, is expanding its Florida presence with Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. With more than 45 years of premier senior living experience, Allegro is focused on a singular mission for its new Fort Lauderdale community – to provide a state-of-the-art community and experience for area seniors.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy