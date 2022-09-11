Read full article on original website
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
cbs12.com
Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
Miami police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired over job improprieties
MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department. The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer.
Proposal to build homes for homeless in Virginia Key falls under scrutiny, again
MIAMI - The proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless on historic Virginia Key is falling under scrutiny yet again. On Tuesday, City of Miami Commissioners held a discussion on the topic and dozens of people shared their opinions. The majority of people CBS4 heard from are opposed to the idea.About a dozen protestors gathered outside of Miami City Hall."Say no to Virginia Key! Say no to Virginia Key!"The message they're chanting comes with different reasons."This looks like deliberate apathy and smells of corruption," says one man.Some fearing the future for those experiencing homelessness."They will be five miles from...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Shot Officer, Claiming Police Were Part of ‘Mexican Cartel'
A central Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he shot an officer who confronted him at a hotel room, claiming he thought the officers were members of the “Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings.”. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Melbourne along Florida’s...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton oncologist applauds Cancer Moonshot, expects it to save lives
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Howie Jackson survived leukemia not once, but twice. That experience has taught him something. “Research saves lives,” Jackson said. Jackson said there’s no doubt it saved his. And that’s why he’s so pleased to hear President Joe Biden announce a federal commitment to...
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
ABC Action News
Florida doesn't require landlords to provide or maintain air conditioning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is...
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
NBC Miami
Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired
A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony
500 is the magic number of deputies, firefighters and civilian employees with the Broward Sheriff's Office who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021 who were honored for their efforts Wednesday. After a two year hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the BSO Award Ceremony honored public servants new and...
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Parkland gunman’s penalty trial: Uproar in court as defense rests without warning
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
Florida woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
A 22-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she tried to infect first responders with HIV.
multifamilybiz.com
Allegro Senior Living Introduces Premier Lifestyle-Driven Community for Florida Seniors in Prime Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Location
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Allegro Senior Living, a premier senior living operator, is expanding its Florida presence with Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. With more than 45 years of premier senior living experience, Allegro is focused on a singular mission for its new Fort Lauderdale community – to provide a state-of-the-art community and experience for area seniors.
