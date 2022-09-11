Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
SFGate
California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities, while firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state.
SFGate
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
KTVU FOX 2
Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry
COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
SFGate
Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations
The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
activenorcal.com
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in Death Valley.
KSBW.com
Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise
Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
Comments / 4