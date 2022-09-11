Tropical Storm Kay hits Death Valley, closes roads in national park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More heavy rainfall, this time from Tropical Storm Kay, closed roads and did heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, the National Park Service said.

In a news release, the service said California Highway 190 (CA-190) is closed from the CA-136 junction to Stovepipe Wells Village. Badwater Road is completely closed, and several other park roads remain closed from floods five weeks ago.

The flooding across Badwater Road was concentrated from Natural Bridge to Badwater Basin, mileposts 10 to 16, the release said.

Waterfalls in Death Valley National Park, south of Natural Bridge, on Badwater Road. (National Park Service)

Park rangers got warnings about the storm’s path about an hour in advance from the National Weather Service. Rangers warned park visitors to leave the area, but one recreational vehicle was unable to leave until the National Park Service road crew cleared a single administrative lane Sunday morning, the release said

About 40 vehicles were blocked by active flooding on CA-190 west of Towne Pass on Saturday, the park service said.

At the same time, a tour bus got stuck in soft sand while trying to turn around. The bus blocked both lanes of CA-190 for about an hour, east of Stovepipe Wells. Most vehicles were able to get around the bus on the shoulder, but a semi truck and an RV had to wait, the release said.

CA-190 has at least once section of missing pavement across both lanes on the west side of Towne Pass. There was no immediate word on when the road segment will reopen.

For the status of CA-190, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov . For overall information on all roads in Death Valley National Park, go to nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm .

