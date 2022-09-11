‘We will never forget’: Utahns remember 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utah public safety officials are remembering the tragedy that struck our nation on September 11, 2001 this Sunday, paying tribute to the heroes who responded to the attacks, honoring the lives lost and offering a message of support to every American who was affected.

Utah Highway Patrol states:

“We remember and will never forget the lives lost on 9.11.01, the attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on flight 93. Always Remember and Never Forget.”

(Courtesy of UHP)

September 11 was a fateful day for Americans as well as those from nations around the world, and would change the course of our nation’s history, as well as the world’s history, forever.

Utah Public Safety writes:

“We will always remember the sacrifices made and the lives lost. We are thankful for those who ran toward danger to help, protect, and save others.”

(Courtesy of Utah Public Safety)

The 9/11 attacks marks the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history, but we don’t just remember the pain it caused people and families throughout our country, we remember the bravery and sacrifice we showed in the face of that terror.

The Salt Lake City Police Department states:

“Members from our department honored the heroes of 9/11 by participating in a memorial event at America First Field. We joined other law enforcement in the region to climb 2,071 steps — the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.”

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Following the attacks of September 11, countries around the world rallied to support our nation, perhaps best symbolized by the French newspaper “Le Monde’s” headline, “We are all Americans now.” Even in Iran, thousands gathered in the capital, Tehrān, for a candlelight vigil, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials state:

“9/11/2001 is a day we will never forget. Never forget the firefighters, innocent civilians, first responders and the families who lost a loved one. Today as we go about our duties take a moment to reflect on those lost and the good work we do to honor them and our country.”

(Courtesy of UWCNF)

Hundreds had rushed to the scene of the attacks, and more than 400 police officers and firefighters sacrificed their lives for our country.

The Herriman Police Department states:

“Today, we honor those who were lost and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service on September 11, 2001.”

(Courtesy of Herriman PD)

The effects of the attacks on our nation cannot be overstated, though we remember to do our best to hold true to our values, and who we are as a nation.

The Kaysville Police Department writes:

“‘If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.’ —Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in 2002. We will never forget!”

(Courtesy of Kaysville PD)

September 11 is a day reserved to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of our country’s heroes, and of lives lost. It’s a day that we offer support to our neighbors, to those who may have lost a friend or family member. It’s a day where we recognize that despite our differences, we are all Americans, and that coming together to support one another is how we honor those who lost their lives.

On this day, we remember.

