channel1450.com
Ward’s Two Goals Leads SHG Over Jacksonville
SHG remained undefeated Tuesday as they defeated Jacksonville 2-1 thanks to two Kyle Ward goals. Jacksonville would pick up a goal from Ryder Hayes.
channel1450.com
Glenwood Shuts Out Quincy Notre Dame At Illinois College
Miles Calderon scored the game’s only goal in the 20th minute and the Titans defense did the rest. Glenwood beat Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 at Illinois College on Monday evening, Josh Jones got the shutout in goal.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 5-10
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Reagan Kennedy (UHigh Girls Golf)...
channel1450.com
Dejaynes’ Goal Sends Springfield Past UHigh for Conference Win
After a scoreless first it took the Senators just 1:06 into the second half to end the 0-0 tie against UHigh on Tuesday night. Springfield’s goal came from Andrew Dejaynes while Joe Brudnak picked up the shutout.
channel1450.com
Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators
In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
channel1450.com
Pratt Powers Senators To Victory Over Bluedevils at Illinois College
Vincent Pratt had the assist on the first goal in the first half and then scored two in the second half to power Springfield High to a 3-1 win over Quincy at Illinois College on Monday evening. Ty Dyson scored the Senators’ first half goal. Boen Brockmiller scored the goal for Quincy.
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
Herald & Review
Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
wlds.com
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
Oh Look, the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile is in Illinois
It's the pop culture equivalent of a presidential visit. OK, so maybe not, but it is a big deal to many when the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile pays a visit to their town and that just happened in a small town in Illinois. This fun video was just dropped on...
wnns.com
Pumpkin Patches in the Springfield Area
It’s pumpkin patch time! Here’s a great list of places to check out thanks to our friends at Springfield Moms:. Ackerman Family Farms (Morton, IL) About the farm: Over 160 varieties of pumpkins and squash, colorful mums, ornamental corn, corn stalks, and straw bales. Corn maze and farm animals too. No pets please. ackermanfamilyfarmsllc.com.
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
wmay.com
Springfield To Host Kickoff Of Route 66 Vintage Motorcycle Event
Springfield is the kickoff of a vintage motorcycle event that will take riders from here to Southern California over the next two weeks. The Cross Country Chase travels along portions of Route 66, with riders on motorcycles that date back from 1930 to 1960. A preview event will be held Wednesday evening in Springfield as a block party on East Washington Street downtown. As a result, Washington is closed from Seventh to Ninth Streets from Monday evening until Friday morning. The event officially gets underway Thursday from 3 to 5:30pm at Motorheads Bar and Grill. From there, riders will travel through seven states, ending in Santa Monica, California on September 24th.
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home
Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christopher A. Nichols of Rockport sold a glass/repair building at 1351...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
