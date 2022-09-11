ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win

The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 5-10

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Reagan Kennedy (UHigh Girls Golf)...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators

In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
DECATUR, IL
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday

Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Pumpkin Patches in the Springfield Area

It’s pumpkin patch time! Here’s a great list of places to check out thanks to our friends at Springfield Moms:. Ackerman Family Farms (Morton, IL) About the farm: Over 160 varieties of pumpkins and squash, colorful mums, ornamental corn, corn stalks, and straw bales. Corn maze and farm animals too. No pets please. ackermanfamilyfarmsllc.com.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield To Host Kickoff Of Route 66 Vintage Motorcycle Event

Springfield is the kickoff of a vintage motorcycle event that will take riders from here to Southern California over the next two weeks. The Cross Country Chase travels along portions of Route 66, with riders on motorcycles that date back from 1930 to 1960. A preview event will be held Wednesday evening in Springfield as a block party on East Washington Street downtown. As a result, Washington is closed from Seventh to Ninth Streets from Monday evening until Friday morning. The event officially gets underway Thursday from 3 to 5:30pm at Motorheads Bar and Grill. From there, riders will travel through seven states, ending in Santa Monica, California on September 24th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11

DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
DECATUR, IL
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home

Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
ALTON, IL
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christopher A. Nichols of Rockport sold a glass/repair building at 1351...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night

No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

