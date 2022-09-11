Springfield is the kickoff of a vintage motorcycle event that will take riders from here to Southern California over the next two weeks. The Cross Country Chase travels along portions of Route 66, with riders on motorcycles that date back from 1930 to 1960. A preview event will be held Wednesday evening in Springfield as a block party on East Washington Street downtown. As a result, Washington is closed from Seventh to Ninth Streets from Monday evening until Friday morning. The event officially gets underway Thursday from 3 to 5:30pm at Motorheads Bar and Grill. From there, riders will travel through seven states, ending in Santa Monica, California on September 24th.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO