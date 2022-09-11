ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Deal

Yates says the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to spread the money out. Jones is on injured reserve right now and the Falcons seem to be pretty much stuck with him, so this is a way to get a little extra cap relief to operate this season. Jones also gets the salary sooner this way.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Can the Falcons recover after another embarrassing loss?

The Falcons suffered yet another embarrassing loss on Sunday, blowing a 16-point four quarter lead. And to make matters worse, the Braves blew a ninth inning lead a couple of hours later against the Mariners. In the latest episode of the SportsTalkATL Podcast, Chase Irle and Alex Lord discuss both losses and how they expect the teams to respond.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad

It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling. Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason. During his college career at Georgia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
