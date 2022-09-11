Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
musictimes.com
T.I., Fans Reacts To Atlanta Falcons Debut Song 'Rise Up' For THIS Reason: 'Who Did You Call?'
American football team Atlanta Falcons dropped "Rise Up," the new anthem to get their fans hyped up for the season, but instead of getting hyped, fans are majorly annoyed. The city of Atlanta is known for bearing the music industry some big names, including Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil John, T.I., and many more.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith blasts media after season-opening loss
Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons had the division-rival New Orleans Saints where they wanted them in Sunday’s season opener.
Yardbarker
Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Deal
Yates says the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to spread the money out. Jones is on injured reserve right now and the Falcons seem to be pretty much stuck with him, so this is a way to get a little extra cap relief to operate this season. Jones also gets the salary sooner this way.
Yardbarker
Can the Falcons recover after another embarrassing loss?
The Falcons suffered yet another embarrassing loss on Sunday, blowing a 16-point four quarter lead. And to make matters worse, the Braves blew a ninth inning lead a couple of hours later against the Mariners. In the latest episode of the SportsTalkATL Podcast, Chase Irle and Alex Lord discuss both losses and how they expect the teams to respond.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Saints Signing DB Tre Swilling To Practice Squad
It’s worth mentioning that Tre is the son of Saints standout DE Pat Swilling. Swilling wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason. During his college career at Georgia...
North Cobb Christian's 5-lateral TD named high school football National Play of the Week (Sept. 1-3)
Jadin Coates' touchdown to end the game in spectacular fashion earns nearly 4,000 votes for the win
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
New Atlanta Hawks City Edition Jersey Appears Online
After months of speculation, an image of the 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Nike City Edition jersey appeared online.
