After the Steelers crazy win in overtime against Cincinnati, you’d think Bengals players would want to shower the stink of losing off and focus on their Week Two opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals blow numerous opportunities you’d probably be sick too. A woman was caught on video inside Paycor Stadium during the Steelers overtime 23-20 win against the Bengals throwing up multiple times.
