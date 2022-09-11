Who Is Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Gore?

Tua Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. He began his career as a backup to veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick but became the starter the following season. The Dolphins haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 but Fins fans are hopeful that the young signal-caller can get the team on track and return to the postseason.

Here’s more about Tagovailoa as well as his wife Annah Gore.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Gore is a very private person just like Tagovailoa

Gore was born on June 11, 1999, in High Point, North Carolina. Her father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. Her family is of Christian faith. She has two sisters, Ally and Grace, as well as two brothers, Garrison and Ayden.

After high school, Gore attended the University of Alabama where Tagovailoa went as well.

Like her husband, she is a very private person. Her Instagram account is not public and there are no details about what her profession is.

Gore and Tagovailoa were hoping to keep their marriage under wraps

RELATED: Who Is Alabama Coach Nick Saban’s Wife, Terry Saban?

What the public does know is that Gore and Tagovailoa were married on July 18, 2022, in Davie, Florida. The news was reported by Outkick per the Broward County Clerk of Courts and reporter Andy Slater who tweeted : “Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring. Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me.”

Tagovailoa’s nuptials came as a surprise to many fans as they didn’t even know he was in a relationship.

“He’s married. Wow,” one shocked fan wrote.

“FR Tua got married? Let’s go,” another said .

“Tua has a wife, wtf,” a third person who couldn’t believe the news added .

A fourth person tweeted : “Jimmy Butler and Tua are the most elite athletes at hiding their personal lives.”

Tagovailoa was not happy the news of his marriage was leaked

Tua Tagovailoa looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ten days after tying the knot Tagovailoa reported to Dolphins training camp and received congratulatory messages from some of the media members. However, he made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled that everyone knew he was married.

“Thank you, yeah, it was very special,” he said and then added: “I don’t know who ended up leaking it but he must’ve been camping outside the courthouse for an entire week or something. I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily. But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.”

RELATED: Who Is New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Sophie Scott?