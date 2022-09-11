ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she said, according to the Daily News . “The men are always stealing, and the women are no better. They lie, steal and use their vaginas for anything they want.” Elsewhere in her alleged screed, Thompson left seemingly no group unscathed, coming after coworkers, fellow judges, women of multiple races and ethnicities, and another judge diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Thompson, who was removed from the bench in December and has since fought to get her job back, denied the allegations. “It’s about integrity and character. That’s all I have,” she told the paper. “People lie, and people believe the lies.”

Read it at New York Daily News

Comments / 53

Gwendolyn Porter
3d ago

Ohhhh welllll dummy put her foot in her mouth but kept talking!!! Her problem! Who cares!!!! She caused her own demise!!!

Reply(1)
10
C. Vanessa
2d ago

So where is the proof this judge said all these things, and the part of the story that says someone, an unnamed person was there when she said them is not proof. Anyone can say that someone heard someone say bad things, but then to not reveal who heard it is BS!. This is yet another reason the media sucks and is evil! They can put anything out there, ruin a person's life, reputation without and valid verifiable proof of said bad behavior. It's gossip gone bad!

Reply(9)
7
Ray Costanza
3d ago

This is why Judges in New York should be appointed by the Governor, with advice and concent of the State Senate.Too many unqualified kooks and numbskulls get in SOLELY by Party identification alone.

Reply(3)
3
 

