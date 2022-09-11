Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report

Joe Raedle/Getty

A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she said, according to the Daily News . “The men are always stealing, and the women are no better. They lie, steal and use their vaginas for anything they want.” Elsewhere in her alleged screed, Thompson left seemingly no group unscathed, coming after coworkers, fellow judges, women of multiple races and ethnicities, and another judge diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Thompson, who was removed from the bench in December and has since fought to get her job back, denied the allegations. “It’s about integrity and character. That’s all I have,” she told the paper. “People lie, and people believe the lies.”

