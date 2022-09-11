Read full article on original website
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
NFL
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament
The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
NFL
NFL and German Football League Sign Collaboration Agreement
The NFL and the German Football League (DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga) organizing body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, have signed an agreement to collaborate in key business areas with a particular focus on the U.S. and German markets. The NFL and the Bundesliga have cooperated in the past, sharing...
NFL
Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 rookie debuts coming out of Week 1. Before...
NFL
NFL Por La Cultura Initiative Celebrates Latino Heritage All Season
The NFL is celebrating Latino Heritage Month with the season-long campaign "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture), which highlights Latino players, coaches and staff, celebrates Latino excellence and tells authentic stories of the community. The initiative features a variety of cultural and community-driven activities at both the national and local levels, and this season, the league is introducing new partnerships and activations that are designed to celebrate "la cultura Latina."
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers
Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
NFL
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
NFL
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
NFL
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs
Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time. Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coming...
NFL
Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve
Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen. Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos. Next, the pair discusses if the 49ers should panic with quarterback Trey Lance or not. After that, the duo focuses on a team that's playing unique, the Bills. Following that, the guys preview a few Week 2 matchups: the "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the Chargers versus Chiefs and also the Buccaneers versus Saints. To wrap up the show, the pair gives credit to Marshall for upsetting Notre Dame on Saturday.
NFL
Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward
The Dameon Pierce hype train got off to a slow start in the season opener, with the Houston Texans rookie running back taking a back seat to veteran Rex Burkhead in the season-opening 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Lovie Smith acknowledged he wants to get Pierce more snaps...
NFL
Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson's 'surreal' 99-yard pick-six keys Thursday night win
In an AFC West showdown rife with playmakers, it was a seventh-round rookie who made the biggest play on Thursday night. Having trailed all game long, the Kansas City Chiefs went ahead for good when cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped on a Justin Herbert pass and took it the other way for a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
Chargers' Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert is "OK" after the QB suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley added that he would know more on Friday regarding the status of...
NFL
NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'
The start of the NFL season provided plenty of exciting on-field action Sunday, but it doesn't end there. The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming. Tuesday Night Gaming begins Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on YouTube in the United States and Canada on Tuesdays throughout the NFL season.
NFL
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1
It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery
If the Cowboys needed a reminder of how fast things move in the NFL, they certainly received one Sunday. They've also gotten some good news regarding their quarterback, Dak Prescott. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that Prescott is headed for 7-10 days of immediate recovery following surgery on his broken thumb, and the quarterback will not be placed on injured reserve.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his usual astounding self on Sunday, while New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to the electric form of his rookie season. Barkley's and Mahomes' stellar Week 1 performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season...
