Omaha, NE

Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, a 46-year-old man from Omaha, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"A 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was southbound on 72 St. A witness stated the vehicle ran the red light, veered to the right, and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal at Pine St," said the OPD release.

Louis was transported to Bergan Mercy by Omaha Fire Department medics with CPR in progress, according to OPD, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

