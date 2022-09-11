Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Why Oklahoma’s Reggie Grimes Credits Confidence, Chemistry For Early Breakout
NORMAN — Reggie Grimes couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. After two games in Norman, the junior defensive end ranks No. 3 in the country in quarterback sacks at four total. He’s doubled his total from last year already, while also recording seven tackles...
Centre Daily
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost ‘Like a Home Game’
NORMAN — Here’s Kaden Helms, a freshman at Oklahoma, the Sooners’ first player from the state of Nebraska in a generation, and in his second college football game, he’ll be lining up against the Cornhuskers. In Lincoln. “For me,” Helms said, “it’s like a home game....
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
247Sports
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
RELATED PEOPLE
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
wtuz.com
I-77 Restrictions Thursday Outside Strasburg
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will restrict northbound lanes on Interstate 77 on Thursday. The work will limit traffic to one lane on the northbound side two miles north of Strasburg at Exit 87. Crews are conducting drainage repair work in the area, and will...
blackchronicle.com
Opinion | An expert on the right urgently warns: Beware of another Oklahoma City
Consider the events of this month alone: Members of a militia in Michigan were convicted of a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. We’ve seen numerous threats and attempts at violent attacks against the FBI. And the Internal Revenue Service launched a new security review in response to threats of violence toward its workforce.
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
okctalk.com
Grove Bar underway in Midtown
Midtown will soon welcome another large patio bar, as the Grove Bar has started construction. Taelor Turner is converting a long-abandoned tire shop into a large indoor/outdoor patio bar with a big beer selection and craft cocktails. Dog-friendly Grove Bar hopes to open before the end of the year at...
Comments / 0