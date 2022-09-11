ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
wtuz.com

I-77 Restrictions Thursday Outside Strasburg

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will restrict northbound lanes on Interstate 77 on Thursday. The work will limit traffic to one lane on the northbound side two miles north of Strasburg at Exit 87. Crews are conducting drainage repair work in the area, and will...
STRASBURG, OH
blackchronicle.com

Opinion | An expert on the right urgently warns: Beware of another Oklahoma City

Consider the events of this month alone: Members of a militia in Michigan were convicted of a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. We’ve seen numerous threats and attempts at violent attacks against the FBI. And the Internal Revenue Service launched a new security review in response to threats of violence toward its workforce.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash

NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
NORMAN, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

Grove Bar underway in Midtown

Midtown will soon welcome another large patio bar, as the Grove Bar has started construction. Taelor Turner is converting a long-abandoned tire shop into a large indoor/outdoor patio bar with a big beer selection and craft cocktails. Dog-friendly Grove Bar hopes to open before the end of the year at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

