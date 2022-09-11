Read full article on original website
millcitytimes.com
21st Annual Autumn Brew Review Festival Returns to Boom Island October 15th
Enjoy fall releases and winter warmers at the 21st Annual Autumn Brew Review Festival. On October 15 brewers from across Minnesota will gather for one of the oldest and coziest annual celebrations of craft beer in the state. Celebrate the autumn season with brewers and thousands of fellow beer lovers...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!
Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m.. The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.
QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location
QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store
Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Minneapolis mom and son duo rocks New York Fashion Week runway
MINNEAPOLIS — This story is a part of Lifting Voices, a new KARE 11 Franchise highlighting underrepresented communities. It's currently New York Fashion Week, the time when all the big names of fashion from all over the world gather and hold runway shows... bringing forward the newest and most cutting edge.
New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota
For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
Radio Ink
Honors for KFAN’s Dan Barreiro
KFXN-FM Minneapolis on-air personality Dan Barreiro will be honored at the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, September 17th. Barreiro is the host of ‘Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro’ and ‘Sunday Sermons with Dan Barreiro’. “Dan epitomizes the make-up of a tremendous talk...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Understaffed Minneapolis 911 searching for new dispatchers, offering $1,000 signing bonus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Emergency Call Center is understaffed and urgently hiring, and now offering a signing bonus with hopes of filling more than two dozen open positions. The job is a way to give back to your community and get paid for it. 911 dispatcher Laurie Thomas-Neely...
DeRusha Eats: Downtown Minneapolis music venue and restaurant the Dakota packing fans and diners in post-pandemic
There are two people doing something a little different, a dinner and a show with no ticket, no cover needed at the Dakota. Lowell Pickett and Chef Remy Pettis joined Jason DeRusha to explain what is happening at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.
augsburg.edu
“Ground Zero for Police Reform”: Professor Michael Lansing on Minneapolis Police Chief Search
Local media have turned to Augsburg professor Michael Lansing for historical context as the city of Minneapolis prepares to hire a new police chief. “Given the recent events, the murder of George Floyd as well as the uprising here in Minneapolis, there’s no question that the selection of a police chief is intensely important,” Lansing told reporter Jay Koll on KSTP’s Nightcast last week.
Channel 3000
Salma Hussein makes history as first female Somali principal in her district
BURNSVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — School just started and already a Twin Cities principal has made history. Salma Hussein is the first female Somali principal in her district and believed to be the first in the state. It’s lunch time at Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville and Principal Hussein is...
redlakenationnews.com
Water Works artist Inkpa Mani resigned amid charges of cultural appropriation
A prestigious public art project meant for a downtown Minneapolis park is in limbo after the artist chosen for the job resigned amid accusations of cultural appropriation. The situation echoes many instances of Native-presenting people called out to prove their identities across Indian Country, raising questions about belonging - who is permitted to practice Native arts and who gets to decide.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors
Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
ccxmedia.org
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
fox9.com
Minneapolis gift shop to close its doors after victimized in bogus curb alert Craigslist post
A Minneapolis small business owner is shutting his doors after a tumultuous year. His small gift shop, Cockadoodledoo in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood was targeted by a sophisticated theft scheme involving a bogus posting on the popular online classified ad site, Craigslist.
