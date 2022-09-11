Read full article on original website
Indiana picked to win the Big Ten by Blue Ribbon college basketball yearbook
One of the most notable college basketball yearbooks published annually, the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, was released recently in a digital format. Printed copies will be available at a later date. After being picked to finish seventh last season, Blue Ribbon projects the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten...
insidethehall.com
IU men’s basketball to host first-ever pro day on Friday, October 7
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day Friday, Oct. 7. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will make its first public appearance, along with the women’s team, that evening at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. The event is part of Homecoming Weekend. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
thestatehousefile.com
State rep and five other elected Indiana officials on leaked Oath Keepers member list
INDIANAPOLIS—State Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, was one of 81 elected officials nationwide identified as a member of the Oath Keepers in an Anti-Defamation League report. The report comes after nonprofit transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets leaked a September 2021 list of more than 38,000 Oath Keepers members.
insidethehall.com
Here’s how three transfers could be game-changing for Indiana women’s basketball
After maintaining very similar — if not almost identical — starting lineups for the past two seasons, Indiana women’s basketball now has a plethora of possibilities for its starting five heading into the 2022-23 season. Beyond a strong freshmen class, the Hoosiers will also be equipped with three experienced transfers.
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
WTHR
Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
wbiw.com
Finalists for the WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol are announced
BEDFORD – Who will be the next WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The finalists listed below will compete on the Main Street Stage on Monday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing...
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
Manager's family pushing for Greenwood hotel to be shut down
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
wslmradio.com
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
