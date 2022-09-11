ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

IU men’s basketball to host first-ever pro day on Friday, October 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day Friday, Oct. 7. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will make its first public appearance, along with the women’s team, that evening at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. The event is part of Homecoming Weekend. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version

Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Road work continues in Southern Indiana

Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

White nationalist group marches near campus

White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved

The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Knox County farmland up for auction

A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

