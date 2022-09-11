ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame

In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons Pass Rush Shows Massive Improvement vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons are picking up the pieces after the team's 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday at home, but they still can hang their hat on a few details during the game. One of the biggest points of emphasis this offseason was to improve the pass rush...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons can’t hold off Saints

I was settling in for about 10 hours of NFL football yesterday. Family and I went to church, ate lunch, and I sat back in my chair ready to watch some Falcons football. No matter their record, the Falcons and Saints always play a good game. I was clearly shocked...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Saints#American Football#Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy