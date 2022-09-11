Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles Defense needs to make improvements ahead of home opener against Vikings
The Eagles defeated the Lions in their first regular season matchup of the 2022 NFL season 38-35, in a high scoring action packed game. Offensively the Eagles didn’t have much of a problem throwing or running the football. Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards along with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Mariota’s ‘losing plays’ cost Falcons win over Saints in season opener
A red zone fumble & a bobbled snap on a key 3rd & 1 will be the lasting images of Marcus Mariota’s Falcons debut with Steak & Sandra saying the quarterback failed to make ‘winning plays’ when it mattered most.
Demario Davis makes mockery of Falcons flag during postgame
In his postgame press conference, Saints defensive back Demario Davis laid the disrespect on thick after a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pulled out a win in exciting fashion in their Week 1 contest over the Atlanta Falcons. After falling behind by 9 at the half, the Saints fell further, trailing 23-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Falcons Pass Rush Shows Massive Improvement vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons are picking up the pieces after the team's 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday at home, but they still can hang their hat on a few details during the game. One of the biggest points of emphasis this offseason was to improve the pass rush...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cordarrelle Patterson was the ‘Falcons version of Derrick Henry' against Saints
Andy & Randy were joined by Audacy NFL Insider Brian Baldinger who helped break down the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The conversation turned to Cordarelle Patterson’s performance behind that offensive line.
Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his monster performance in a Week 1 win over the Titans.
NFL・
By the Numbers: Saints Pluck Falcons in Week 1
A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
Falcons can’t hold off Saints
I was settling in for about 10 hours of NFL football yesterday. Family and I went to church, ate lunch, and I sat back in my chair ready to watch some Falcons football. No matter their record, the Falcons and Saints always play a good game. I was clearly shocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Falcons' Arthur Smith on collapse vs. Saints: 'You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care'
The Atlanta Falcons held a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter Sunday against division rival New Orleans. Like Falcons teams of past years, they watched the lead vanish. Jameis Winston guided the Saints to a come-from-behind victory, hitting Michael Thomas for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and helped set up the game-winning field goal.
Comments / 0