An ominous cloud formation spooked and concerned visitors to Walt Disney World Florida this week after it appeared in the skies above Epcot.Video captured by Disney World guests showed the funnel-shaped cloud over Epcot, one of four theme parks at the Florida resort on Thursday.Some speculated that the cloud was a tornado, although this was not confirmed by the US National Weather Service (NWS) who suggested on Twitter that it was in fact a “funnel cloud”.“Looks like it could be a funnel cloud, hard to tell if there is any rotation in the video though,” the NWS station at...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO