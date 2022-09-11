Read full article on original website
Orange County K9 to receive vest to protect against bullet, stab wounds
ORANGE, Texas — A four-legged "deputy" in Orange County is getting a new protective vest thanks to a national non-profit group dedicated to supporting police dogs. "K9 Phoenix" will be getting a brand new protective vest designed to protect him from bullet and stab wounds according to a Facebook post by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Port Arthur News
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
Trial for man charged with murder in connection to 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman began Tuesday
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The trial for a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 began Tuesday. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. An investigation into Jacobs' death began in 1988. Jacobs did not...
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas will soon have two new urgent care clinics
Southeast Texas residents needing emergency medical care will soon have two extra, cheaper options to consider. Next Level Urgent Care, which has 28 Houston-area locations as well as Austin and San Antonio-area clinics, recently expanded to Beaumont with a new location at 6342 Phelan Blvd., according to a Monday news release.
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
'We love you Jeremy Squiers' : Family, friends of beloved motorcyclist hold remembrance ride in honor of him
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community held a remembrance ride on Sunday in honor of a beloved motorcyclist from Groves. Jeremy Squiers was riding along Texas Highway 73 westbound in Groves on August 28, 2022. At some point, he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Orange Leader
Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday
A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
'My son was assaulted' : Port Arthur ISD parents concerned for students' safety despite new rules
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur Independent School District student wants more done after she says her son was assaulted by another student at a football game. "My son was assaulted by a classmate, a female student," Brittney Castillo, parent of a Port Arthur ISD...
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
Amazing Privacy at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas
As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
kjas.com
Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed
A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Is a driver’s license required for driving in U.S.?
Jerry from Port Arthur asks: I’ve been doing research on driver’s licenses in the United States of America and found out that I don’t need a license to drive in the United States. I just wanted to know was that true or not?. Answer: If you keep...
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
