Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested last Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case.

Jazmyne McDowell, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail suspected of setting a fire on a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Avenue last Monday, September 5.

The homeowner had already put the fire out when police arrived on the scene. The homeowner then told police that McDowell had just left and could have set the fire, according to a police report,

Police then found McDowell walking on Penhale Avenue, not far from the house, according to the report.

Police said they found a burn hole in her shirt. McDowell also admitted to having an ecstasy pill, according to a police report.

Police say a later drug test stated the pill tested positive for methamphetamine.

McDowell was charged with felony aggravated arson, having drug paraphernalia and felony possession of drugs. She pleaded not guilty to the drug paraphernalia charge but entered no plea to the arson and drug possession charges.

Her bond was set at $75,000 for the arson charge and $10,000 for the drug paraphernalia charge. Her next court hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Nicole Wright
2d ago

I pray she gets the help that she needs. Praying for peace within her soul and her inner demons be released at once.....

IN THIS ARTICLE

