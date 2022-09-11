ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Captures Sunshine in All-Yellow Outfit & Open-Toe Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Keke Palmer made a bright arrival for the premiere of the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection during New York Fashion Week earlier today. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. The actress and singer wore a mustard yellow ribbed midi dress, and a coordinating coat styled off-the-arm. For footwear, Palmer slipped on crystal-embellished open-toe heels with a metallic finish. She accessorized small hoop earrings, keeping it simple and elegant. Palmer was seen taking a photo op with Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, and Alexandra Daddario at the event. Michael...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Polaroids From Tommy Hilfiger's Star-Studded Front Row

If there’s one thing The Factory owned, it was the art of wielding a spectacle — and not the type that’s premeditated or overly controlled, but a real show that allows chance and a small dose of chaos to help shape all the magic. Outdoor shows during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Private Policy Brought '90s Rock to NYFW With Donner Guitars

Music during New York Fashion Week is in many ways just as important as the clothes themselves, and Private Policy Creative Directors Siying Qu and Haoran Li know this to be true. For their Spring 2023 collection, the two married fashion with '90s rock music, specifically, for a show they titled "Noahs Ark" that emphasized the importance of "peace and love." What better way to achieve peace with your enemies than by dancing to your favorite song?
Elena Velez
papermag.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly 'Pursuing' Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently wasting no time when it comes to his dating life. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," as one person said, before another revealed that "they've been seen hanging out with groups of people." They also went on to say that DiCaprio has already "been hanging out with [her] friends and family" since his split "a few weeks" ago. However, as a third insider clarified, they're still just "getting to know each other" while hanging out in New York City and aren't officially dating yet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Backstage With Holland at Coach Spring 2023

The cool kids are all grown up, and they’re wearing Coach. The brand has just come off two hot collaborations — one with Tom Wesselmann’s artwork and a NYFW Nolita pop-up with artists Mint+Serf, which is open through September 18 — and the new collection didn't disappoint. This season, Coach put on its Spring 2023 runway show at the Park Avenue Armory, with everyone turning out to support.
papermag.com

La Goony Chonga Gives Us a Backstage Pass to HOCO Fest

It's nearing midnight when La Goony Chonga takes the stage at Tucson’s Club Congress, much to the excitement of the army of Gooniez crowded around the stage. All of them are ecstatic, cheering as she emerges in a bright blue crop top and pair of magenta cut-out pants, ready and revved up to perform her new song, "Abanico." And given that it's currently 95 degrees outside, it feels like the perfect time for the live debut of a sensual, high-energy anthem about fanning yourself with an abanico while twerking in the heat.
papermag.com

Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After 'Fat Shaming' Post

Christina Aguilera doesn't need any negativity on her Instagram feed. As noted by the publication, her decision comes shortly after Spears was widely criticized for posting an image featuring a quote attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield about how the "only one way to look thin" is to "hang out with fat people," which was accompanied by a caption about how wished she "could have chosen the nannies for my children.. my dancers."
papermag.com

Kelela Appears to Hint at New Music in Instagram Posts

Fans of Kelela are rejoicing after the singer appeared to tease new music via a series of cryptic posts on social media. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kelela posted several video montages compiling tweets and memes from fans bemoaning the singer's "disappearance" following the release of her critically-acclaimed 2017 debut album Take Me Apart. "When the world needed her most ... she vanished," said one user, while another wrote, "Please come back — I have problems at home."
papermag.com

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Just when we thought we’d made it to the other side of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Austin Butler’s accent, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla looms on the horizon. Priscilla tells the story of Elvis’ wife Priscilla Ann Presley who met Elvis in Germany at 14 and the courtship (read: grooming), marriage and infidelity that followed.
papermag.com

Queen Latifah Fans Thought She Died Instead of Queen Elizabeth

There's no need to worry, because Queen Latifah is alive and well. Late last week, the British Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with her sudden death leading to the creation of multiple trending hashtags and topics that featured commentary ranging from the expected memorial posts to bizarre rumors about her being reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas' newborn baby girl. That said, it also seems as if all the conversation surrounding England's longest-reigning monarch also led to some confusion across the pond, as a sizable portion of Americans initially believed the internet was mourning the beloved musician, comedian and actress instead.
papermag.com

French New Wave Legend Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91

Legendary film director Jean-Luc Godard has died. He was 91. According to the New York Times, the Franco-Swiss filmmaker's longtime legal advisor, Patrick Jeanneret, confirmed that he'd passed away on Tuesday, September 13. Jeanneret also revealed that the pioneer of French New Wave cinema, who was suffering from "multiple disabling pathologies," had chosen to die by assisted suicide at his home in Rolle, Switzerland, where the procedure is legal under certain circumstances.
papermag.com

The Music Industry Reacts to the Death of PnB Rock

The music industry is still processing the sudden death of PnB Rock after the artist was fatally shot inside of a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the 30-year-old Philadelphia native and father of two was reportedly dining...
LOS ANGELES, CA

