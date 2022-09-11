Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently wasting no time when it comes to his dating life. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," as one person said, before another revealed that "they've been seen hanging out with groups of people." They also went on to say that DiCaprio has already "been hanging out with [her] friends and family" since his split "a few weeks" ago. However, as a third insider clarified, they're still just "getting to know each other" while hanging out in New York City and aren't officially dating yet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO