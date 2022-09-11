Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Yelp reviewers rated this gut-loving Costa Mesa, California restaurant the third best in AmericaEllen EastwoodCosta Mesa, CA
Related
Woman charged in fatal hit-run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged with murder today stemming from a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach.
newportbeachindy.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
foxla.com
Long Beach man arrested for murder in double stabbing
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach man was arrested for murder this week after allegedly stabbing two people in a fight outside a business, according to police. Michael Smalls, 56, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. The incident happened just before midnight the night of Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say two fights broke out that night. The first involved two victims facing off against a man armed with a taser out in front of a business on the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Tesla, SUV; 2 Transported to Hospital
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway involving an Infiniti Q50 SUV and a Tesla on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 1:17 p.m. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded with paramedics to the scene along with sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]
One Hurt in Traffic Accident near Seal Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 12:09 p.m., near Seal Beach Boulevard. According to initial reports, officers arrived at the scene and found one person with injuries. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol shut...
Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver
Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run sedan in Newport Beach
Authorities say a man riding a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newport Beach. The crash unfolded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road near a car dealership. Police said the car was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield. Police said all southbound lanes of Jamboree Road are closed at Eastbluff Drive and University Avenue for the next few hours.Anyone with more information was asked to call police at 949-644-3681 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles. The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
foxla.com
Toddler found safe after abduction in Buena Park
A two-year-old has been found safe and returned to his family after the car he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday. Police say one suspect is in custody.
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to the Newport Beach Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a man was found dead in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road south of Fletcher Jones [..]
foxla.com
2-year-old boy abducted in Buena Park found safe, 1 suspect arrested
BUENA PARK, Calif. - A toddler if sbIf you got an Amber Alert on your phones Tuesday about a two-year-old that was abducted out of Buena Park, the good news is that the boy was found and reunited with his family, but the investigation is still ongoing. This all started...
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
Comments / 0