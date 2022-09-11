LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach man was arrested for murder this week after allegedly stabbing two people in a fight outside a business, according to police. Michael Smalls, 56, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. The incident happened just before midnight the night of Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say two fights broke out that night. The first involved two victims facing off against a man armed with a taser out in front of a business on the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach.

