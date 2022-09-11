ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader (foot) to start rehab assignment

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPwEo_0hr6Haeb00

Outfielder Harrison Bader is coming closer to making his Yankees debut.

Acquired by New York in a trade-deadline deal that sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader hasn’t played since June because of plantar fasciitis. But manager Aaron Boone said Bader will join Double-A Somerset on Sunday to begin his rehab assignment.

Boone said Bader will need at least a week of preparation before he can join the Yankees, who have targeted the start of a homestand on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates for his return.

The Yankees, who are struggling to hold on to their once-massive lead in the American League East during the season’s stretch run, could use an infusion in the outfield.

Andrew Benintendi, another newly acquired outfielder, is out with a broken wrist. And Aaron Hicks has struggled, pulled mid-game by Boone after two blunders on defense led to three runs in Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hicks, 32, also is struggling at the plate, hitting . 211 with six home runs and 36 RBIs games.

Before the injury, Bader, 28, hit .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 72 games. He also stole 15 bases.

Bader won the Gold Glove in 2021.

Also heading to Somerset for rehab are right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro (shoulder strain) and left-hander Aroldis Chapman (leg infection). The Yankees also transferred the rehab assignment of left-hander Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) to Somerset from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Miguel Castro
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#American League East
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy