Oakland, CA

A’s call up pitcher Collin Wiles, DFA Domingo Tapia

The Oakland Athletics selected the contract of right-hander Collin Wiles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

The A’s designated right-hander Domingo Tapia for assignment to make room for Wiles on the 28-man roster.

Wiles, 28, was a first-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2012 and has not yet made his major league debut.

Wiles is 9-11 with a 5.40 ERA in 26 starts this season with Las Vegas.

Tapia, 31, has no decisions and an 8.47 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season with Oakland.

–Field Level Media

