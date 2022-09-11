ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

TxDOT: Overnight ramp closures for Valley cities

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ramp closures will require several overnight removal and replacements for westbound Interstate 2 in Harlingen, La Feria, Weslaco and Donna.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the overnight lane and ramp closures will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 through Sept. 22.

Many valley cities will be impacted due to the ramp closures, that begins after the intersection of West Harrison Ave. and US-77 Frontage Road, in Harlingen and ends before the intersection of North Hutto Road and Westbound I-2 Frontage Road, in Donna, according to the release.

Starting on Sept. 14, in Harlingen the lane ramp entry and exit closures are located at westbound I-2 of entry ramp before intersection of FM 3195 Stuart Place Road and the westbound frontage road.

The closure will continue on westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection of FM 800 Bass Boulevard and westbound frontage road.

On Sept. 15, in La Feria the lane ramp entry and exit closures are from westbound I-2 exit ramp 170 to White Ranch Road, to westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection of Kansas City Road and westbound frontage road.

Continuing in La Feria on Sept. 19, the lane ramp entry and exit closures are located in westbound I-2 exit ramp 168 Rabb Road and westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection of Rabb Road and westbound frontage road.

On Sept. 20, in La Feria and Weslaco the lane ramp entry and exit closures are located at westbound I-2 exit ramp of 167 to FM 2556 Solis Road, Mile 3 East Road and westbound I-2 exit ramp 160 to FM 1015 International Blvd.

On Sept. 21, in Weslaco the lane ramp entry and exit closures will be located at westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection North Airport Drive and westbound Frontage.

The closure in Weslaco will continue on westbound I-2 exit ramp 158 to FM 88 Texas Blvd.

Lastly on Sept. 22, in Weslaco and Donna the lane ramp entry and exit closures will be located at westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection of North Midway Road and westbound frontage road.

The closure will continue on westbound I-2 entry ramp before the intersection of Hutto Road and westbound frontage road.

