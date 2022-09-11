ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2

The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer. Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.
BREWER, ME
Bangor Boys’ Soccer Nips Messalonskee 1-0

The Bangor Rams Boys Soccer Team nipped the Messalonskee Eagles 1-0 on Tuesday night, September 13th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Bangor's lone goal was scored by Eduardo Trevino with 5 minutes remaining in the game (75th minute). The game was broadcast on TICKET TV. Bangor evened their record at...
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
