Tim Hardaway earns love from Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem for heartfelt shout-out of Henry Thomas during HOF speech

Read full article on original website
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
2d ago
Tim Hardaway had one of the Best Crossover’s Ever…his Crossover had a Crossover…and you can’t forget the Utep 2 Step from his college days….well deserved 👏👏👏…..!!!!!
Reply(4)
5
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Dwyane Wade’s immediate reaction to Geno Smith saying, ‘They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though’
On Monday, Geno Smith took the field as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the man he used to back up — Russell Wilson, who is now with the Denver Broncos. Smith led the Seahawks to a very close win over Denver, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane...
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That's a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. "Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman," O'Neal said. "He was a great player,...
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
RELATED PEOPLE
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Once Revealed That The Screensaver Of His Phone Was A Photo Of Michael Jordan Guarding Him: "Jordan Was My Superhero Growing Up."
Michael Jordan's popularity and influence transcends that of almost everyone who has ever stepped foot in the NBA. MJ's time with the Chicago Bulls helped him in gaining a lot of accolades for his amazing career. During that time, Mike won everything that you'd expect the best player in the...
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Has Made Up His Mind
With just a few weeks to go before the new NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to deal Russell Westbrook away. For months now, we have heard rumors that the team is eagerly looking for to part ways with the former MVP, whose first year in LA was rocky, to put it gently.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a solid season where they were ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but won their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs. They first beat the Charlotte Hornets at home, and then went...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook
Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Heat Nation
Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.https://heatnation.com/
Comments / 11