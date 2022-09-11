ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Car dealership donates to Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xkfJ_0hr6G8kl00
From left, Austin Stripling and Heather Prince Stripling of Prince Automotive; Mandy Brooks with the TRMC Foundation; and Heidi Prince Massey and John B. Prince of Prince Automotive are part of a donation ceremony. Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON — Prince Toyota, in conjunction with Toyota Motor Sales, gave back to the community with a $5,000 donation to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation.

The donation will assist with projects undertaken by the TRMC Foundation, which will include quality health care for all patients within the hospital’s 12-county service area, funding of scholarships, efficient medical technology, community programs and financial aid for patient families. These funds also will benefit the annual “Hearts & Diamonds” Gala.

