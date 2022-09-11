Car dealership donates to Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation
TIFTON — Prince Toyota, in conjunction with Toyota Motor Sales, gave back to the community with a $5,000 donation to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The donation will assist with projects undertaken by the TRMC Foundation, which will include quality health care for all patients within the hospital’s 12-county service area, funding of scholarships, efficient medical technology, community programs and financial aid for patient families. These funds also will benefit the annual “Hearts & Diamonds” Gala.
