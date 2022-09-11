Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Respected analyst predicts Auburn football upset vs. Penn State
No one hates Josh Pate, except maybe Penn State, because of what he feels might be fate. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the ‘Late Kick’ host predicted an Auburn football upset via the voodoo inside Jordan-Hare Stadium overcoming the Nittany Lions in a potential ‘bellwether’ Week 3 clash.
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Auburn football: 4-star wide receiver decommits from the Tigers
Heading into game three of the 2022 season, the Auburn football program is building much anticipation for their rematch with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The program continues to hint at the fact that the team might wear orange jerseys for the first time in forever, and fans are getting more hype by the day.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Penn State?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Auburn quarterback Charlie Trotman asks Tigers to wear orange jerseys vs Penn State
Trotman wants Auburn to wear orange like he and the Tigers did back in 1978 against Georgia.
Auburn football commit Terrance Love pushing for two Tiger flips
Could 2023 be the year of the flip for Auburn football? We sure hope so. Throughout this recruiting cycle, head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have not shied away from continuing to recruit prospects that have already given verbal pledges to other schools while trying to secure a solid recruiting class of 2023.
Auburn football fans destroy Last Chance U coach for unsolicited SEC hate
Auburn football fans will call out their team, but like a parent to a child, won’t tolerate it when it comes from an outside source — especially when that source has so many damning aspects of his character that he has been outed for. Former ‘Last Chance U’...
SEC Now headed to Auburn for Penn State game: ‘It’s among my favorite stops,’ Paul Finebaum says
SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, is headed to The Plains ahead of Saturday’s SEC-Big Ten matchup between Auburn and visiting Penn State. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. (10 a.m. to noon ET) on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Always...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rich McGlynn named interim Athletics Director for Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A temporary replacement has been selected to fill the vacancy left with the resignation of Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene. According to a news release from the university, Rich McGlynn has been named Auburn University’s interim Athletic Director. The announcement was made in a news release from Auburn University President Christopher […]
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0