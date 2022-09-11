ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Respected analyst predicts Auburn football upset vs. Penn State

No one hates Josh Pate, except maybe Penn State, because of what he feels might be fate. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the ‘Late Kick’ host predicted an Auburn football upset via the voodoo inside Jordan-Hare Stadium overcoming the Nittany Lions in a potential ‘bellwether’ Week 3 clash.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Auburn football: 4-star wide receiver decommits from the Tigers

Heading into game three of the 2022 season, the Auburn football program is building much anticipation for their rematch with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The program continues to hint at the fact that the team might wear orange jerseys for the first time in forever, and fans are getting more hype by the day.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football commit Terrance Love pushing for two Tiger flips

Could 2023 be the year of the flip for Auburn football? We sure hope so. Throughout this recruiting cycle, head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have not shied away from continuing to recruit prospects that have already given verbal pledges to other schools while trying to secure a solid recruiting class of 2023.
AUBURN, AL
Person
Sean Clifford
WRBL News 3

Rich McGlynn named interim Athletics Director for Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A temporary replacement has been selected to fill the vacancy left with the resignation of Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene. According to a news release from the university, Rich McGlynn has been named Auburn University’s interim Athletic Director. The announcement was made in a news release from Auburn University President Christopher […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
#Auburn Football#Portland State#Stud#American Football#College Football#Tigers
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
COLUMBUS, GA
