Devlin data center hearing delayed in Prince William; Digital Gateway session set for tonight
Stanley Martin Homes has temporarily slowed down its plans for a data center near Chris Yung Elementary School. The company pulled the public hearing for its request to amend the Comprehensive Plan and rezone 269 acres from the agenda for Tuesday’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. Board...
Special prosecutor appointed in school board appeal for father of Loudoun school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
InFive: Fauquier teacher death, school security and clearing skies
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced new locations for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run during a news conference Monday. 4. Teacher, wife deaths. A science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County and...
Q&A: Former Madeira School head writes about fight for equality
U.S. women have achieved greater autonomy since suffragists began agitating for the right to vote in the mid-1800s, but more hurdles remain, said author Elisabeth Griffith. Griffith, who led the private all-girls Madeira School in McLean from 1988 to 2010, recently published a book showing how far women have come and what obstacles remain for them.
Two more data centers up for public hearings in Prince William County
Prince William County officials are slated to vote on two more data center projects this month as the industry continues to target local growth. At two of its three meetings this month, the Board of County Supervisors will hold public hearings on data centers in the western part of the county.
More parcels purchased for Woodbridge school
Prince William County Schools has agreed to purchase three more parcels needed to build its next Woodbridge elementary school by 2024. The School Board earlier this month approved the agreement to buy three parcels totaling 4.89 acres for $3.5 million from Marumsco Neighborhoods, LLC. The purchase means that all five of the properties needed for the school, which will be constructed adjacent to Fred Lynn Middle School at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 1, have been acquired.
Arlington, Alexandria seeing most home-buyer interest in region
Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
UPDATE: Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead at Culpeper home; grief support staff available at Auburn Middle School
Update: Sept. 13, 12:10 p.m. Both Daniel Garrison and Stacey Garrison suffered gunshot wounds prior to being found deceased by law enforcement, Culpeper police announced Tuesday. "Our detectives are still actively investigating," police said in a news release. "Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Detective Andrew Terrill at...
Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage
A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
Challenger: County Board dragging feet on switch to ranked-choice voting
Is Arlington County Board member, and candidate for re-election, Matt de Ferranti just a poseur when it comes to support for moving from a winner-take-all election process to ranked-choice voting?. That was the implication from one of his challengers during the first County Board candidate forum of the year. At...
UPDATED: Two juveniles detained after report of gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge
Two teenagers are in custody after a report of a gun Monday morning at Freedom High School in Woodbridge. Prince William County police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported at the school on Neabsco Mills Road. A school lockdown has been lifted and operations have returned...
Arlington school system almost, but not quite, fully staffed with teachers
Unless schools have moved to the “close-enough” theory of mathematics, the Arlington school system opened the school year just short of its goal of 100-percent teacher staffing. A total of 47 teacher vacancies – 35 full-time, 12 part-time – existed as of a Sept. 8 report to School...
Movie theater backs out of Manassas Park deal
The movie chain intended to anchor the newest downtown development in Manassas Park has pulled out of a deal with the city to build and operate the proposed theater adjacent to the new city hall building. The original plan was for the city to transfer the downtown property to Cinema...
UPDATED: Two students charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge
Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
Manassas loses out on roundabout funds
Manassas is once again looking for money to fund its Centreville Road roundabout and Mathis Avenue road diet after being snubbed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for the third time. Last month, when USDOT announced the grant recipients for its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability...
Manassas City Council votes to slash motor vehicle tax bills, extend payment deadline
The Manassas City Council voted Monday to slash property tax bills on motor vehicles by 15% and extended the deadline for payment by three weeks to Oct. 26. Taxpayers will receive updated bills reflecting the new amount and due date. Those who have already paid their personal property tax bills will receive a credit on their account.
Flood watch in effect for Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected as a cold front pushes through later today. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches within a short period of time.
UPDATED: Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling car explosions, fire
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has charged a man with six felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with car explosions and a fire in Sterling earlier this month. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday, officials said. Just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 4, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications...
