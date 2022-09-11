ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 1

Inside Nova

InFive: Fauquier teacher death, school security and clearing skies

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced new locations for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run during a news conference Monday. 4. Teacher, wife deaths. A science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County and...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Q&A: Former Madeira School head writes about fight for equality

U.S. women have achieved greater autonomy since suffragists began agitating for the right to vote in the mid-1800s, but more hurdles remain, said author Elisabeth Griffith. Griffith, who led the private all-girls Madeira School in McLean from 1988 to 2010, recently published a book showing how far women have come and what obstacles remain for them.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

More parcels purchased for Woodbridge school

Prince William County Schools has agreed to purchase three more parcels needed to build its next Woodbridge elementary school by 2024. The School Board earlier this month approved the agreement to buy three parcels totaling 4.89 acres for $3.5 million from Marumsco Neighborhoods, LLC. The purchase means that all five of the properties needed for the school, which will be constructed adjacent to Fred Lynn Middle School at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 1, have been acquired.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington, Alexandria seeing most home-buyer interest in region

Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATE: Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead at Culpeper home; grief support staff available at Auburn Middle School

Update: Sept. 13, 12:10 p.m. Both Daniel Garrison and Stacey Garrison suffered gunshot wounds prior to being found deceased by law enforcement, Culpeper police announced Tuesday. "Our detectives are still actively investigating," police said in a news release. "Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Detective Andrew Terrill at...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage

A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Movie theater backs out of Manassas Park deal

The movie chain intended to anchor the newest downtown development in Manassas Park has pulled out of a deal with the city to build and operate the proposed theater adjacent to the new city hall building. The original plan was for the city to transfer the downtown property to Cinema...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Two students charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge

Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas loses out on roundabout funds

Manassas is once again looking for money to fund its Centreville Road roundabout and Mathis Avenue road diet after being snubbed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for the third time. Last month, when USDOT announced the grant recipients for its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Flood watch in effect for Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected as a cold front pushes through later today. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches within a short period of time.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling car explosions, fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has charged a man with six felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with car explosions and a fire in Sterling earlier this month. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday, officials said. Just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 4, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications...
STERLING, VA

