Report: Dak Prescott 'heard pop' in ankle, is cleared to start vs. Bucs for Week 1

Dak Prescott’s ankle is good to go for Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will indeed be healthy enough to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football after being listed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle issue that was believed to be caused by a new pair of shoes.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Prescott had heard a pop in his ankle— the same one that he had previous surgery on — but X-rays were negative and he is “fully good to go” after evaluating him on Saturday. It is believed that he had just popped some scar tissue.

Prescott had downplayed being on the injury report, citing that his new Jordan 11s caused some soreness in his ankle.

"I feel great,” he told reporters. “I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. Honestly, just excited and ready for Sunday to get here.”

