ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Dak Prescott 'heard pop' in ankle, is cleared to start vs. Bucs for Week 1

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deTr0_0hr6F0ek00

Dak Prescott’s ankle is good to go for Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will indeed be healthy enough to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football after being listed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle issue that was believed to be caused by a new pair of shoes.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Prescott had heard a pop in his ankle— the same one that he had previous surgery on — but X-rays were negative and he is “fully good to go” after evaluating him on Saturday. It is believed that he had just popped some scar tissue.

Prescott had downplayed being on the injury report, citing that his new Jordan 11s caused some soreness in his ankle.

"I feel great,” he told reporters. “I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. Honestly, just excited and ready for Sunday to get here.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy