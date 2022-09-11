Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Scots Remain Unbeaten With 42-21 Victory
CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team forced turnovers on each of CETYS-Mexicali’s first four possessions to build a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, as the Scots cruised to a nonleague, 42-21, victory over the Zorros at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus on Thursday, Sept. 15.
calexicochronicle.com
VOLLEYBALL: Homecoming for New IVC Coach
IMPERIAL — In 2013, Jocelyn Rodriguez graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro as a two-year varsity volleyball athlete. She was part of the 2012 Eagles’ team that went undefeated in Imperial Valley League play and didn’t lose a set. Now a decade later, and after...
santansun.com
Chandler makes a statement in San Diego
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together
Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista football coach put on leave pending players' misconduct investigation
The Vista Unified School District Superintendent provided more information Tuesday on allegations of misconduct involving members of the football team at Vista High School.
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
NBC San Diego
Mom Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video Fined $9,000
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
NBC San Diego
Football Coach, Players Face Discipline After Alleged Incident in Vista High Locker Room
Players and a coach in Vista High School's football program are facing discipline after alleged locker room incidents involving a freshman player prompted investigations by the school district and law enforcement. Footage of one of the alleged incidents, which the Vista Unified School District and San Diego County Sheriff's Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens protest incident involving Vista High football team members
Anger and frustration is growing among parents and students at Vista High School over a locker room incident involving members of the football team.
holtvilletribune.com
Storm Shifts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
IMPERIAL — With the grandstands muddy and slick from Tropical Storm Kay, the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb was nearly cancelled before being modified and taken indoors. The event on Saturday, Sept. 10, remained at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, but the static displays and speakers were inside the...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
holtvilletribune.com
Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions
CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
thedesertreview.com
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
onscene.tv
SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego
09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
Comments / 0