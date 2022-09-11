ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Scots Remain Unbeaten With 42-21 Victory

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team forced turnovers on each of CETYS-Mexicali’s first four possessions to build a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, as the Scots cruised to a nonleague, 42-21, victory over the Zorros at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus on Thursday, Sept. 15.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

VOLLEYBALL: Homecoming for New IVC Coach

IMPERIAL — In 2013, Jocelyn Rodriguez graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro as a two-year varsity volleyball athlete. She was part of the 2012 Eagles’ team that went undefeated in Imperial Valley League play and didn’t lose a set. Now a decade later, and after...
IMPERIAL, CA
santansun.com

Chandler makes a statement in San Diego

Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
CHANDLER, AZ
KYMA News 11

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together

Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew

CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Storm Shifts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

IMPERIAL — With the grandstands muddy and slick from Tropical Storm Kay, the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb was nearly cancelled before being modified and taken indoors. The event on Saturday, Sept. 10, remained at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, but the static displays and speakers were inside the...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board

HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions

CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
NILAND, CA
thedesertreview.com

BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction

BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
BRAWLEY, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
SAN DIEGO, CA

