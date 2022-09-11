Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO