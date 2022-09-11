ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs

Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Lorna Shore Just Dropped a Deathcore Ballad, Fans React

Lorna Shore continue to impress, finding the perfect blend between deathcore and melodic moments on their brand new single and video for "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames." The song can be viewed as a deathcore ballad, with its solemn opening moments before the fury and heaviness kicks in. The...
MUSIC
Loudwire

See Striking Photos From Lamb of God’s Fall 2022 Tour Kickoff

Lamb of God are currently on the road with Killswitch Engage in support of their upcoming new album Omens. This past Friday (Sept. 9), they kicked off the run at the Ford Amphitheater on the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York. The metal act played a 15-song set during the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsTimes

Sam Fender Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates to Look After Mental Health

Sam Fender has canceled a selection of upcoming tour dates, citing the need to look after his mental health. “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take time to look after my own mental health,” Fender wrote on Instagram.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pitchfork

Weyes Blood Announces Tour and New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Weyes Blood has announced her first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising. Natalie Mering’s latest is called And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow and it arrives November 18 via Sub Pop. Today, Mering has shared lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which she refers to as “a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings.” Find the song and Weyes Blood’s tour schedule below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Hayley Williams
NME

Death Cab For Cutie cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ during livestream

Death Cab For Cutie returned to their Live From Home streams this week – watch them cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ below. During the first COVID lockdown in 2020, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard launched the Live From Home series, which saw him stream to fans at 4pm every single day, sharing covers and raising over £200,000 for local charities in the Seattle area.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Amp#Atlanta#Fans React#Iheart#Stereogum
Loudwire

Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark

Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Roxy Music announce UK tour support and release more London tickets

Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date. The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.
MUSIC
UPI News

Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 800 million views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Whistle" reached the milestone Monday. "BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the group's agency, YG, tweeted, referencing...
MUSIC
guitar.com

After Denny’s Grand Slam, punks go hardcore at the Sonic Drive-In

Punk bands and fans converged upon a New Jersey Sonic Drive-In last weekend (10 September) to mosh – not nosh – to sets from five bands. The raucous combo of bands that night included Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom. Footage from the show has already made the rounds online, including coverage by Sunny Singh, the DIY show archivist better known as hate5six.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy