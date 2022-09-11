Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs
Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
Lorna Shore Just Dropped a Deathcore Ballad, Fans React
Lorna Shore continue to impress, finding the perfect blend between deathcore and melodic moments on their brand new single and video for "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames." The song can be viewed as a deathcore ballad, with its solemn opening moments before the fury and heaviness kicks in. The...
See Striking Photos From Lamb of God’s Fall 2022 Tour Kickoff
Lamb of God are currently on the road with Killswitch Engage in support of their upcoming new album Omens. This past Friday (Sept. 9), they kicked off the run at the Ford Amphitheater on the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York. The metal act played a 15-song set during the...
Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes + Wife Danielle Expecting First Baby Together
Pierce the Veil lead singer Vic Fuentes and his wife, the influencer and model Danielle Victoria Fuentes, are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the baby news in a slew of happy pics this week. Vic, 39, and Danielle, 29, got engaged last year and have since married...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
NewsTimes
Sam Fender Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates to Look After Mental Health
Sam Fender has canceled a selection of upcoming tour dates, citing the need to look after his mental health. “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take time to look after my own mental health,” Fender wrote on Instagram.
Weyes Blood Announces Tour and New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Weyes Blood has announced her first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising. Natalie Mering’s latest is called And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow and it arrives November 18 via Sub Pop. Today, Mering has shared lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which she refers to as “a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings.” Find the song and Weyes Blood’s tour schedule below.
Watch: Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Kane Brown released the album "Different Man" and a music video for the song "Thank God" featuring his wife, Katelyn Brown.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Lorde’s younger sister Indy Yelich to release debut single ‘Threads’ tomorrow
Lorde‘s younger sister Indy Yelich has announced that she will release her debut single, ‘Threads’, this week. The first music from 23-year-old Yelich – who has released a number of poetry books in recent years – will arrive tomorrow (September 15), and was recently previewed by the singer on social media.
NME
Death Cab For Cutie cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ during livestream
Death Cab For Cutie returned to their Live From Home streams this week – watch them cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ below. During the first COVID lockdown in 2020, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard launched the Live From Home series, which saw him stream to fans at 4pm every single day, sharing covers and raising over £200,000 for local charities in the Seattle area.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Show Honoring Trevor Strnad With Revised Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder will play an Oct. 28 show in Detroit, Michigan to celebrate the life and legacy of late vocalist Trevor Scott Strnad. Co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach will now occupy the role of frontman and vacating the guitar role has afforded the death metal icons the ability to bring back guitarist Ryan Knight.
Photos – Iron Maiden Kick Off North American ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Tour in Texas
Iron Maiden officially kicked off the 2022 North American leg of their widely venerated "The Legacy of the Beast" tour on Sept. 11 in El Paso, Texas and, below, you can view photos from the opening night and get a look at the Senjutsu stage set. Even if you saw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark
Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
NME
Roxy Music announce UK tour support and release more London tickets
Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date. The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.
Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video passes 800M views on YouTube
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 800 million views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Whistle" reached the milestone Monday. "BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the group's agency, YG, tweeted, referencing...
guitar.com
After Denny’s Grand Slam, punks go hardcore at the Sonic Drive-In
Punk bands and fans converged upon a New Jersey Sonic Drive-In last weekend (10 September) to mosh – not nosh – to sets from five bands. The raucous combo of bands that night included Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom. Footage from the show has already made the rounds online, including coverage by Sunny Singh, the DIY show archivist better known as hate5six.
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0