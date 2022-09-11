ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

We Now Know Who Is Getting Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis — & It’s a Controversial Decision

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 28, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Members of the Royal Family are spending a Royal Week in Scotland, carrying out a number of engagements between Monday June 27 and Friday July 01, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After much speculation (and a whole lot of dark memes), we finally have an answer as to what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II‘s beloved corgis — and it’s not exactly the news many royal supporters were hoping for.

Per People, a close royal source confirmed that “The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke.” That’s right, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are now taking care of the late Queen’s dogs.

The close source added that Fergie “bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

Despite divorcing over 25 years ago, Fergie and Andrew still live together at their family home at the Royal Lodge. While people still adore Fergie and her spunky attitude, many are enraged that the dogs are under the care of Andrew. Andrew has been accused of child sexual abuse, despite his constant denial. Andrew recently agreed to an out-of-court settlement and to pay an undisclosed sum to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s choice of charity. Giuffre alleged that he raped her after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

When Twitter found out that they would be getting the dogs (specifically Andrew), people went crazy. One Twitter user wrote, “I feared that the Queens Corgis might be put down & buried with her and then learnt that they were going to Prince Andrew & the joke writes itself.” Another added, “Not the corgis going to Prince Andrew.”

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

