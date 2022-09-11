Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
