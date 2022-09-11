ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials

Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina

SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD arrest Aggieville aggravated battery suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department, with the assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division, arrested a man who is believed to be responsible for severely injuring a man behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. Jordan Owens, 25, of Fort Riley was arrested Wednesday afternoon for...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Highway 24 to close as crews remove windmill nacelle after Monday crash

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 will close near Leonardville as crews remove a windmill nacelle two days after it was left there following a crash. The Riley Co. Police Department says Highway 24 from Crooked Creek to Falcon Rd. will be closed for an extended period of time on Wednesday, Sept. 14, as crews work to remove a windmill nacelle from the road.
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. car flips, sends 2 to hospital

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Little Apple Post

Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City set to close 57th St. for resurfacing project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City is set to close 57th St. near S Topeka Blvd. for a resurfacing project. The City of Topeka says around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will close SW 57th St. between the west side of S Topeka Blvd. west to City Limits for asphalt pavement resurfacing.
TOPEKA, KS

