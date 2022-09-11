Read full article on original website
This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’
The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
New this week: 'Athena,' 'Sidney' and 'Quantum Leap' returns
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Less than a year after the death of Sidney Poitier, who died in January at the age of 94, arrives the Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary “Sidney.” Premiering Friday on Apple TV+, it’s a poignant portrait of the groundbreaking actor who paved the way for countless Black actors in Hollywood and revolutionized how they were portrayed on screen. Shot largely before Poitier’s death by director Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” was made with the cooperation of the Poitier estate (several of Poitier’s daughters appear in the film) and a number of luminaries. Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry are all interviewed in “Sidney,” as is Winfrey.
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films
France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother who embarks on a romance with an emotionally unavailable man.
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Relies on Persona, Not Personality: TV Review
On the first episode of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show, guest Simon Cowell was very gently criticizing the series “American Idol,” on which he had been a judge and Hudson had been a contestant. Remarking how he found the producers’ assignment for her to sing a Barry Manilow song (which she did the week she was sent home) to be unfair to her and outdated, Cowell generated the first semblance of real heat on the episode. Here was something, perhaps, with the frisson and excitement of real conversation. Hudson let it sit there, allowing a couple moments of silence before remarking “Simon being Simon,” then trailing off.
How a Digital Rapper’s Flubbed Roll-Out Is Everything That’s Wrong With the Music Business (Guest Column)
At some point, every person who works in the music industry has to grapple with the fact that its not-all-that-distant past is rooted in racism and financial exploitation. Capitol Records is no exception. The 80 year-old label’s legacy of Black artists includes Nat King Cole, Tina Turner and George Clinton, but its roster has featured few others throughout its history, right up to the present.
13 Rainbow Fashion Quizzes That Are Just So Dang Relaxing To Take
One thing is certain: I will literally never be invited to a red carpet or a gala, but I will always have an opinion about the fashion.
