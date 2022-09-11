ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

NYSP: Man arrested after catalytic converter thefts

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBBwe_0hr6CksA00

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police investigated a theft of numerous catalytic converters reported in Otsego County. The investigation led to the arrest of Joshua D. Dresser, 39 of Schenevus.

According to police, Dresser has been charged with the following felonies in three separate towns. Police say an investigation revealed that Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles from numerous locations.

In the town of Milford:

  • Two counts of first-degree auto stripping (felony)
  • Seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

In the town of Worcester:

  • One count of first-degree auto stripping (felony)
  • One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)
  • Three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

In the town of Maryland:

  • One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)
  • Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • One count of third-degree criminal mischief (felony)
  • One count of first-degree auto stripping (felony)
Broadalbin man arrested after alleged catalytic converter theft

Police reported Dresser was arrested on  September 7 and processed at State Police Oneonta. Dresser was released on appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on October 4, the Milford Town Court on October 11, and the Maryland Town Court on October 18.

