Chamber Connection – Sept. 14
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew. Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Looking to the Future: Water In Hopkins County
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. The importance of water cannot be overstated or overvalued. Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 14th, 2022
Water Oak is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Their support is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Barbequed...
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Linda Cowser Stinson
Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals
Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Weenie Dog Race to be held at Mineola Heritage Festival
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – This years Iron Horse Heritage Festival in Mineola will host a Weenie Dog Race, among other festivities. The 50-foot sprint will pit dog against dog as they race to secure the $200 dollar prize. “Our business members in Mineola always step up to support this wonderful community event through their sponsorships […]
KLTV
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
inforney.com
'A little bright spot in the day': Family-owned bakery opens in Chandler
CHANDLER — Matt and Tonya Kauffman knew they wanted to open a business when they moved to Texas four years ago — a dream that has came true with the opening of their bakery. Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler offers customers freshly baked goods and a variety...
Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
Always Learning
By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension educators from across the state of Texas recently met in Bryan, Texas, for a state-wide professional development conference. One of our keynote speakers really caught my interest. He was very dynamic, but not in a phony way. He encouraged each of us to find our strengths and use them in our everyday work as well as in our personal lives. He provided a website for us to explore our strengths and character traits. The outcome was extremely interesting. I learned much about my strong suits and what they mean in everyday work and personal life. My top five are listed below:
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
Lady Cats Cross Country Places Second in Two Straight Competitions
Coach Ross Hicks’s teams had another good outing last weekend. Saturday, Sept. 10 had both cross country teams returning to their old district course in Hallsville. The Lady Cats finished second as a team for the second straight competition. Haylee Schultz, fresh off winning the 4A and under division...
3 Tyler ISD middle school students taken to hospital after trying One Chip Challenge
TYLER, Texas — Three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital Monday after participating in a viral social media challenge involving eating a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings. The school district reported Tuesday the “One Chip Challenge" led to parents taking their...
redfearnrealestate.com
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
