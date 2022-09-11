ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Sept. 14

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew. Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Looking to the Future: Water In Hopkins County

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. The importance of water cannot be overstated or overvalued. Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 14th, 2022

Water Oak is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Their support is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Barbequed...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur Springs, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Shepherd, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Lifestyle
KSST Radio

Linda Cowser Stinson

Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
MOUNT VERNON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals

Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Volunteers#Macaroni And Cheese#Elderly People#Food Drink#Charity#Mexican
KETK / FOX51 News

Weenie Dog Race to be held at Mineola Heritage Festival

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – This years Iron Horse Heritage Festival in Mineola will host a Weenie Dog Race, among other festivities. The 50-foot sprint will pit dog against dog as they race to secure the $200 dollar prize. “Our business members in Mineola always step up to support this wonderful community event through their sponsorships […]
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KSST Radio

Always Learning

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension educators from across the state of Texas recently met in Bryan, Texas, for a state-wide professional development conference. One of our keynote speakers really caught my interest. He was very dynamic, but not in a phony way. He encouraged each of us to find our strengths and use them in our everyday work as well as in our personal lives. He provided a website for us to explore our strengths and character traits. The outcome was extremely interesting. I learned much about my strong suits and what they mean in everyday work and personal life. My top five are listed below:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers

Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
redfearnrealestate.com

48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
PITTSBURG, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy