Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down

Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
Person
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Boxing Scene

Troy Williamson Returns on Wasserman Card at University of Bolton Stadium

The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm. In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time...
Boxing Scene

Zurdo Ramirez On Canelo-GGG Trilogy: I Think He's Going To Knock Out Golovkin

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez doesn’t envision having to clean up any more messes on behalf of his more celebrated countryman. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist and current light heavyweight title contender cannot picture a scenario where Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) suffers a second straight defeat. Alvarez returns to the ring and to the super middleweight division, where he defends his undisputed championship in a long-awaited trilogy clash with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KOs).
The Associated Press

Golovkin, Álvarez vow to settle rivalry in pivotal 3rd fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Although the third fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez took four years to happen, their showdown on Saturday night always seemed both inevitable and necessary. That’s because the first two meetings between these transcendently talented boxers didn’t truly resolve anything about one of the best rivalries in this era. Their first two bouts ended in a draw and a narrow decision victory for Álvarez, yet many observers without an official scorecard believe Golovkin deserved the win in one or both of the fights. That’s the nature of this imprecise sport, but almost everyone can agree neither fighter was clearly superior over their 24 entertaining rounds together. “We had two great fights, and we shook hands,” Golovkin said through an interpreter. “But we still have business.”
Boxing Scene

Keyshawn Davis Eager For His Own Shot At Vasiliy Lomachenko

Keyshawn Davis is very much in the infancy stages of his career. But, regardless of having just five pro bouts under his belt, the former Olympic silver medalist is thoroughly enjoying his somewhat meteoric rise. Currently, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect views himself as more than just an upstart. In fact,...
Boxing Scene

Gennadiy Golovkin: I'm Mature, More Wiser Since 2018 Canelo Fight

The sand in the hourglass of Gennadiy Golovkin's career is inching toward completion. The 40-year-old Kazakh knockout artist is preparing for a trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on DAZN pay-per-view. What’s uncertain is how much more fight Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
Boxing Scene

Lyndon Arthur Will Be Aiming To Get The Stoppage Against Sequeira

The anticipation builds as ‘King’ Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) trained in front of the media yesterday ahead of his clash against Walter ‘El Yacare’ Sequeira (25-9-1, 17 KOs) as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor Will Headline Oct. 29th Card at London’s Wembley Arena, Says Hearn

Katie Taylor isn’t about to rest on her laurels. The women’s undisputed lightweight champion is set to return to the ring in the main event of a card scheduled for Oct. 29 at Wembley Arena in London, according to her promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Ireland’s Taylor is coming off a career-best win in April, a gutsy decision over multi-weight champion Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their entertaining 10-round fight had the boxing world abuzz and was viewed as a bellwether of the upswing in women's boxing.
Boxing Scene

Wilder on Joshua: I'm Not Going to Rob The Fans From Not Making That Fight Happen

Deontay Wilder is apparently still all ears for a fight with Anthony Joshua, despite their bad blood. In a recent interview, the former heavyweight from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, affirmed that his interest in a bout with London’s Joshua, also a former titlist, remains high. The two were seemingly engaged in serious negotiations in 2018 but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then both sides have accused the other of bungling those talks.
Boxing Scene

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+

The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor To Face Unbeaten Karen Elizabeth Carabajal On October 29 At OVO Arena Wembley

Katie Taylor will face an unbeaten challenger for her next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth ‘La Burbuja’ Carabajal will be next in line for Ireland’s Taylor, who puts her undisputed lightweight championship at stake. The bout will headline an October 29 DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London, with the event expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
Boxing Scene

Usyk Wants To Fight Wilder, Plans To Be Ringside For Wilder-Helenius

Oleksandr Usyk apparently has no plans of riding off into the sunset if he cannot land an undisputed heavyweight title bout with Tyson Fury. The IBF, WBO, IBO and WBA unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine informed the Ring that he was interested in fighting former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder since it seems increasingly likely that his first choice, Fury, the WBC titlist, will be preoccupied with a fight with his countryman Anthony Joshua.
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez: Anthony Joshua Entered The Ratings On His Merits

The World Boxing Council has finally ranked Anthony Joshua in their top ten - which WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman explains was done because the British star is no longer aligned with another sanctioning body. Most see the ranking as a calculated move, because Joshua's handlers are in talks for a...
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Really Wanted Bivol Rematch, But Hearn Said We Had Contract To Fight Golovkin

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.
LAS VEGAS, NV

