As I sat with Jenny Lou Merrell in her office at the Department of Veterans Affairs, I noticed her warm smile and her drawers full of snacks and I realized immediately that she is one of those people who uses her space and presence to give comfort and love to others. I asked about the snacks and she told me that she hangs them on the bulletin boards in the hallway so that the hungry veterans can grab a snack as they come and go. She said that many of the veterans who are transitioning back to life as civilians often do not have enough to make ends meet, and it is a small thing for her to provide snacks for those who need them. Jenny Lou understands, as she is a Navy veteran herself.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO