Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Women’s Care Clinic of Danville Set for Annual WALK FOR LIFE Sat Sept 24th in Lincoln Park
The Women’s Care Clinic of Danville is having their annual Walk for Life; Saturday, September 24th in Lincoln Park. As Molly Goodwin told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, registration will begin that morning at 9:30. AUDIO: Vendors will be there, set up and ready to...
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jenny Lou Merrell: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
As I sat with Jenny Lou Merrell in her office at the Department of Veterans Affairs, I noticed her warm smile and her drawers full of snacks and I realized immediately that she is one of those people who uses her space and presence to give comfort and love to others. I asked about the snacks and she told me that she hangs them on the bulletin boards in the hallway so that the hungry veterans can grab a snack as they come and go. She said that many of the veterans who are transitioning back to life as civilians often do not have enough to make ends meet, and it is a small thing for her to provide snacks for those who need them. Jenny Lou understands, as she is a Navy veteran herself.
WTHI
Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause. You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back. This year, he's back again, but with an even longer...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Up to THREE Restaurants on 1st Floor; Could Second Floor be Residential?
The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
WAND TV
Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area
Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
WAND TV
Coroner: Rantoul man may have experienced medical episode before deadly crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a driver who passed away in a single vehicle accident Sunday near Rantoul. Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on September 11 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
