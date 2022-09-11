ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro

When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/13/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: While neither one have lit up the big leagues so far, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have had some big moments with the Yankees. Beyond that, they’ve also injected some energy into a Yankees team that has had their division lead slashed quite a bit. Both also provide some versatility, with Cabrera having had some impressive performances in the outfield, despite his inexperience back there.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Pirates#Injured List
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

No Trap Game: White Sox Top Rockies With Pair of Homers

The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy