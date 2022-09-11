Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Albert Pujols continues to be pure class in his final MLB season. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran lifted career homer No. 697 into the stands during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the blast, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list. After...
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
New York Times | Gary Phillips: While neither one have lit up the big leagues so far, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have had some big moments with the Yankees. Beyond that, they’ve also injected some energy into a Yankees team that has had their division lead slashed quite a bit. Both also provide some versatility, with Cabrera having had some impressive performances in the outfield, despite his inexperience back there.
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
The New York Giants grabbed another explosive playmaker in the 2022 NFL draft in second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, but his regular-season debut was abbreviated due to a knee injury. Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave an update on Robinson’s status Monday, and it appears to be good news.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for...
The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
The New York Jets are putting pressure on Braden Mann. Is another 2020 New York Jets draft pick about to bite the dust?. The Jets worked out four punters today and wound up signing Ty Long, the former Chargers punter. Long will join the Jets’ practice squad. This move...
