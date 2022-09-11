Read full article on original website
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1
Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach
With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on IR After Suffering Pec Injury, Likely Out 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed T.J. Watt on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle and signed edge-rusher David Anenih, the team announced Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Watt won't require surgery and could return after six weeks rather than miss the rest of the season.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks
In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 2
The first week of the 2022 fantasy football season is complete, and that leaves fantasy managers at polar opposites of the spectrum. At one end, you have undefeated teams who are riding high. They reaped the rewards of Josh Allen's big game in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Did a happy dance watching Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers. Rejoiced while Travis Kelce exploded against the Arizona Cardinals.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Living Separately' amid 'Marital Issues'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, fashion model Gisele Bündchen, are reportedly going through a "difficult period." Sources told CNN's Chloe Melas on Thursday the couple is "living separately" while dealing with "marital issues." They were married in February 2009. Brady skipped 11 days of Bucs...
NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'
Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone. The...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Chargers' Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi Blasted for Conservative Calls in Chiefs Loss
The Los Angeles Chargers had the opportunity to steal a road win over the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but instead, they fell short with a 27-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the team's offense grew stagnant. The...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations to deliver another high-scoring game in the AFC West series on Thursday night. The Chargers and Chiefs combined for 116 points and 1,686 total yards in their two regular-season meetings a year ago. Both teams won inside their home stadiums.
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League
The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
