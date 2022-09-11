Methodist football has a huge road win; Fayetteville State football struggles at Wingate

Methodist got in the win column in a big way Saturday, scoring seven touchdowns in a 49-16 win at Guilford.

Brandon Bullins threw for 324 yards and Keyshaun Pete ran for 95 as the Monarchs (1-1) piled on 530 yards of total offense to Guilford's (1-1) 392.

Pete averaged 9.5 yards per carry with a touchdown, and Kobe Praylow was Bullins' favorite target with eight catches for 112 yards and a score. Mikhail Baldwin added five receptions for 92 yards and a TD.

Tyquan Eaddy was a boss in the end zone for Methodist, scoring three times on short runs.

Methodist returns to Monarch Stadium next Saturday for its Military Appreciation game against Washington and Lee at 1 p.m.

Wingate defense controls game vs. Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State hosted a tough Wingate football program Saturday and the Bulldogs had their way, keeping the Broncos out of the end zone in a 21-3 victory at Jeralds Stadium.

The Broncos (1-1) were held to only 57 yards (36 rushing, 21 passing) as Wingate notched its ninth straight 2-0 start to a season.

Fayetteville State forced four fumbles and recovered three as Khalid Martin led the defense with 10 tackles.

The Broncos play at Lincoln, Pennsylvania, next Saturday at 7 p.m.