ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Methodist football has a huge road win; Fayetteville State football struggles at Wingate

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xd8zW_0hr69hZx00

Methodist got in the win column in a big way Saturday, scoring seven touchdowns in a 49-16 win at Guilford.

Brandon Bullins threw for 324 yards and Keyshaun Pete ran for 95 as the Monarchs (1-1) piled on 530 yards of total offense to Guilford's (1-1) 392.

Pete averaged 9.5 yards per carry with a touchdown, and Kobe Praylow was Bullins' favorite target with eight catches for 112 yards and a score. Mikhail Baldwin added five receptions for 92 yards and a TD.

Tyquan Eaddy was a boss in the end zone for Methodist, scoring three times on short runs.

Methodist returns to Monarch Stadium next Saturday for its Military Appreciation game against Washington and Lee at 1 p.m.

BIG PARTY IN BOONE:Twitter reacts to Boone party videos after App State football's upset of No. 6 Texas A&M

NC STATE'S LEARY GOES OFF:What Devin Leary did that Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, other NC State football QBs never accomplished

UNC WINS ON ROAD:UNC football holds off Georgia State as shaky defense toughens up in 4th quarter

Wingate defense controls game vs. Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State hosted a tough Wingate football program Saturday and the Bulldogs had their way, keeping the Broncos out of the end zone in a 21-3 victory at Jeralds Stadium.

The Broncos (1-1) were held to only 57 yards (36 rushing, 21 passing) as Wingate notched its ninth straight 2-0 start to a season.

Fayetteville State forced four fumbles and recovered three as Khalid Martin led the defense with 10 tackles.

The Broncos play at Lincoln, Pennsylvania, next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldadvocate.com

Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
247Sports

4-star guard Laci Steele 'loved' NC State OV, nearing decision

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With two major commits already locked in for the 2023 class, NC State women's basketball is looking to add on with another Top-75 player in Laci Steele. The 5-foot-11 guard from Edmond (OK) Edmond North made her way back to Raleigh for her penultimate official visit this past weekend and came away impressed.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wingate, NC
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Boone, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Football
City
Washington, NC
City
Wingate, NC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
umo.edu

UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot

MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
ffxnow.com

North Carolina truck driver killed in I-495 crash

The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released more details about a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver dead. VSP said they responded to the crash on the Beltway near the exit to the Georgetown Pike around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. “A tractor-trailer traveling north on...
RAEFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Unc#Broncos#American Football#Methodist#Fayetteville State#App State Football#Bulldogs
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Fayetteville NC You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Fayetteville North Carolina? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Fayetteville and everything you need to know about the food scene in this North Carolina city. Fayetteville is a city in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting outside his Fayetteville apartment

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times before someone stole his car Tuesday at a Fayetteville apartment complex. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department around 11 p.m. responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Enclave Drive. They found Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, outside his apartment...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy