3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable

Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company.The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. It includes features aimed at scuba divers, long-distance triathletes and more, it said.The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said. It also includes a range of new features on the inside, aimed at those who are doing extreme activities.Those include an extra “action”...
