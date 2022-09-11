Read full article on original website
Related
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14
Eve Jobs took aim at Apple's new iPhone announcement on her social media. The daughter of the late Steve Jobs has thrown some not-so-subtle shade at Apple’s new iPhone 14, unveiled Wednesday at a product-launch event, dubbed Far Out, that showcased the device’s features along with other new and improved products from the company.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It
Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable
Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company.The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. It includes features aimed at scuba divers, long-distance triathletes and more, it said.The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said. It also includes a range of new features on the inside, aimed at those who are doing extreme activities.Those include an extra “action”...
Comments / 1