SEC football power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season has concluded.
Week 2 scores from Southeastern Conference games are listed below.
Kansas State 40, Missouri 12
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
34, Pittsburgh 27 (OT)
Appalachian State 17, Texas A&M 14
Georgia 33, Samford 0
Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3
Kentucky 26, Florida 16
LSU 65, Southern 17
Auburn 24, San Jose State 16
Mississippi State 39, Arizona 17
Following Week 2 contests, Vols Wire looks at power rankings for SEC teams.
Power rankings are based on ranked teams and schools receiving votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll released Sunday. SEC teams that are not ranked or receiving votes in the Week 2 FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll are listed in power ranking order by Vols Wire.
Week 2 SEC power rankings are listed below. Alabama was ranked No. 1 following Week 1.
