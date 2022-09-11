ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

WSFA

Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.
WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
WSFA

ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing” in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams, of Union Springs, died Wednesday at Montgomery’s Baptist Medical...
WSFA

Chilton County moves one step closer to getting a new E911 system

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is one step closer to getting a revamped E911 system. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously agreeing to move forward with a new contract. Sheriff John Shearon said communication between emergency departments has been an issue in and around Chilton County for a while,...
WSFA

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
WSFA

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
WSFA

Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 7 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
WSFA

Fall starts next week, but our forecast still feels like summer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will be keeping things quiet across the Deep South for at least the next week... look for a few clouds in the sky today with another round of manageable humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Perfect night for any and all of those Friday Night Fever games! Best part? No rain gear needed.
WSFA

Turning up the heat as summer winds down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather as the workweek comes to a close today. High pressure will be keeping things quiet across the Deep South. Look for partly cloudy skies with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Dry weather continues this weekend and throughout next...
WSFA

Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
WSFA

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
WSFA

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
wrbl.com

A cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
WSFA

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
