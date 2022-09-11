Read full article on original website
WSFA
Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
WSFA
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing” in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams, of Union Springs, died Wednesday at Montgomery’s Baptist Medical...
WSFA
Chilton County moves one step closer to getting a new E911 system
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is one step closer to getting a revamped E911 system. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously agreeing to move forward with a new contract. Sheriff John Shearon said communication between emergency departments has been an issue in and around Chilton County for a while,...
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
WSFA
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 7 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
WSFA
Fall starts next week, but our forecast still feels like summer
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will be keeping things quiet across the Deep South for at least the next week... look for a few clouds in the sky today with another round of manageable humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Perfect night for any and all of those Friday Night Fever games! Best part? No rain gear needed.
WSFA
Turning up the heat as summer winds down
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather as the workweek comes to a close today. High pressure will be keeping things quiet across the Deep South. Look for partly cloudy skies with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Dry weather continues this weekend and throughout next...
WSFA
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Uchee Chapel Methodist Church and its cemetery sits on what was once called the historic Old Federal Road now known as Russell County Road 22. What currently stands was constructed in 1859. Services were actively held at the church for 130 years until 1989. So,...
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
WSFA
Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
WSFA
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
WSFA
First Alert: Afternoon temperatures are on the rise through next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clear skies will remain in place through the night and temperatures will continue to fall through into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light to calm and the crisp feeling in the air will remain. The forecast remains sunny for Thursday and again...
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
wrbl.com
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
WSFA
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
