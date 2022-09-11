ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

radioresultsnetwork.com

M-28 Bridge In Alger County Down To One Lane Wednesday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work Wednesday, Sept. 14, requiring a lane closure on the M-28 bridge over Sand River in Alger County. One alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

State Recognizes Four U.P. Transit Agencies For Service

Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Mich. “Transit is often overlooked in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Ishpeming switching traffic pattern for portion of Main St.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city. The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.
ISHPEMING, MI
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
UPMATTERS

When to expect snow in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
MARQUETTE, MI
kisswtlz.com

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App

(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

DNR Proposes Increase In Lake Michigan Salmon Stocking

After decades of fish stocking decreases to balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeing good indicators that a modest stocking increase may be warranted in Lake Michigan. To discuss this proposal and receive public feedback, the DNR will host a virtual meeting...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sandusky child injured during two-vehicle crash in Watertown Township

A Tuesday morning accident on French Line Road sent a child passenger to the hospital with injuries. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 7:38 a.m. on September 13, dispatching to the scene at Banner Road with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department. Once they arrived at the scene in Watertown Township, deputies found that a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse was being driven south on Banner Road when the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Sandusky, failed to stop at the intersection stop sign. This failure to yield led to her crashing into a 2013 GMC Sierra Pickup being driven by a 56-year-old man from Deckerville.
SANDUSKY, MI

