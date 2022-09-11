Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-28 Bridge In Alger County Down To One Lane Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work Wednesday, Sept. 14, requiring a lane closure on the M-28 bridge over Sand River in Alger County. One alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Recognizes Four U.P. Transit Agencies For Service
Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Mich. “Transit is often overlooked in...
UPMATTERS
Ishpeming switching traffic pattern for portion of Main St.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city. The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
When to expect snow in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
Traverse City Man Receives Award from MDOT for Outstanding Job Performance
A Traverse City man is being recognized for his outstanding performance on the job. Nathan Majerczyk, a transportation tech 12, has been awarded the Michigan Department of Transportation Directors Award. It is the highest employee honor in the department. MDOT says Majerczyk went above and beyond his duties. He took...
kisswtlz.com
Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App
(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radioresultsnetwork.com
DNR Proposes Increase In Lake Michigan Salmon Stocking
After decades of fish stocking decreases to balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeing good indicators that a modest stocking increase may be warranted in Lake Michigan. To discuss this proposal and receive public feedback, the DNR will host a virtual meeting...
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, and Jackson counties. The chase started early in the morning when Springport Township Police received information about an armed, 39-year-old man from the Monroe,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
Rain storm will leave donut hole over part of Michigan
A swirling storm system will be traveling across the Great Lakes region today through Tuesday. Here’s the scenario for rainfall over the next 36 hours. The rain pattern will be a circular area with what I’m calling a donut hole of no rain in the middle. Whatever weather...
Department of Homeland Security Gives $340,243 to Seven Northern Michigan Fire Departments
Northern Michigan fire departments are getting some more help from Washington D.C. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the Mason County Rural Fire Authority will get $247,100 from the Department of Homeland Security. The money will go towards six washing machines and dryers to help remove toxic chemicals from...
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sandusky child injured during two-vehicle crash in Watertown Township
A Tuesday morning accident on French Line Road sent a child passenger to the hospital with injuries. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 7:38 a.m. on September 13, dispatching to the scene at Banner Road with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department. Once they arrived at the scene in Watertown Township, deputies found that a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse was being driven south on Banner Road when the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Sandusky, failed to stop at the intersection stop sign. This failure to yield led to her crashing into a 2013 GMC Sierra Pickup being driven by a 56-year-old man from Deckerville.
Comments / 0