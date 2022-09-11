Read full article on original website
IMPD: Mother Killed Outside of Daycare, Suspect Shot by Police
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was later shot by police. The mother was shot and killed after dropping her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center which is near 10th and North Holmes on the near west side just east of Concord Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officers say the woman was shot several times and later died at the hospital.
Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff
INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
Two Officers Accuse IMPD Of Retaliating For Reporting Huxley Misconduct
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metro Police officers are suing the department accusing them of retaliation for reporting the misconduct of another cop. Matthew Shores and Christopher Bibbey claim IMPD improperly retaliated against them for reporting an incident on Sept. 24th during which they say Sgt. Eric Huxley used unnecessary force on a homeless man.
Police: Incident at 34th and Arlington, People Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS--Indianapolis Metro Police have arrested four men after a SWAT standoff Thursday morning. Lt. Shane Foley says the SWAT team went to a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington to serve a search warrant related to a Wednesday shooting. “As officers with the IMP SWAT team were approaching...
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Facebook marketplace meetup results in two charged with armed robbery
Prosecutors have charged two people with armed robbery following a Facebook marketplace meetup at an Indianapolis apartment complex.
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
Jury selected for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has been selected for the case against a man accused of hitting and killing a student at a school bus stop in Columbus last August. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus.
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
Man found shot, dead on Indy's east side
Police are investigating after a man's body was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on the city's east side.
Five burglary suspects caught on doorbell video breaking into Indy home
Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.
Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot
Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
Court docs: I-69 shooting in Fishers stemmed from couple’s argument during son’s birthday celebration
FISHERS, Ind. – What started as a birthday celebration at the movies ended with a wife shooting her husband on I-69 near Fishers, police say. The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. Saturday on I-69 northbound near 116th Street. Police arrived to find a woman with a gun standing over a man. Both were next […]
Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent body was found just before 8 […]
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
