Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

IMPD: Mother Killed Outside of Daycare, Suspect Shot by Police

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was later shot by police. The mother was shot and killed after dropping her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center which is near 10th and North Holmes on the near west side just east of Concord Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officers say the woman was shot several times and later died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff

INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two Officers Accuse IMPD Of Retaliating For Reporting Huxley Misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metro Police officers are suing the department accusing them of retaliation for reporting the misconduct of another cop. Matthew Shores and Christopher Bibbey claim IMPD improperly retaliated against them for reporting an incident on Sept. 24th during which they say Sgt. Eric Huxley used unnecessary force on a homeless man.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Incident at 34th and Arlington, People Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS--Indianapolis Metro Police have arrested four men after a SWAT standoff Thursday morning. Lt. Shane Foley says the SWAT team went to a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington to serve a search warrant related to a Wednesday shooting. “As officers with the IMP SWAT team were approaching...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting

UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Police
FOX59

Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot

Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent body was found just before 8 […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
GREENFIELD, IN

